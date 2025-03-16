The death toll for the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to three after the province continues to experience severe rainfall

One community member was washed away while he was sleeping, and community members are worried his body has not been found

The South African Weather Service's Yellow Level 4 warning remains in place, and residents have been urged to be safe

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A man was swept away during the floods in KZN. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—The members of a community in KwaZulu-Natal are reeling after one of their fellow residents was washed away during the downpour that the KwaZulu-Natal province experienced over the weekend. This was after the South African Weather Service issued a warning for severe rainfall.

What happened in KwaZulu-Natal?

According to SABC News, the death toll for the floods in KwaZulu-Natal rose. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning that is expected to continue bringing terrible rains. Informal settlements near a river in Durban are feeling the brunt of the rainfall.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Members of one particular community tried to save one of the residents after he was washed away while he was asleep on 13 March 2025. The community tried to reach out to the authorities for help but to no avail. One of the community members said that they tried to pull him out of the rushing waters, but the rope they used snapped, and they watched him helplessly float away.

"No efforts have been made to conduct a proper search, and we have lost hope of finding him alive," a community member said.

Community leader slams government

Community leader Zoyisile Nzimane slammed the government's call for residents to move to higher ground. He said community members have lost a few of their houses. He said residents would not have a place to sleep because of the rainfall.

He said the community needed a better place where they could relocate. KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by severe flooding since the beginning of February in different parts, claiming lives and damaging infrastructure.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience damaging rains. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent KwaZulu-Natal floods

South Africans devastated

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page shared their concerns.

Bfrenda Farah Aka said:

"May Allah make it easy for them. Let's pray for KZN, no matter what religion or belief we are, please."

Salon Sali asked:

"What is wrong with KZN?"

Vuyelwa Vika said:

"Lord have mercy on this province. You have abandoned us."

Busie Nonie said:

"Prayers for our people. This is so sad."

Disruptive rainfall claims the life of a Durban woman

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman died when disruptive rainfall struck Durban on 14 March 2025. Her body was discovered a day after she tried to cross a road.

It's believed her car was washed away when she attempted to drive across a flooded road. The car was discovered on the banks of a river.

Source: Briefly News