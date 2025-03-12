Heavy rainfall in parts of the country is expected to continue as the South African Weather Service issued a continuous Yellow Level Warning 2

Gauteng and the Free State were hit by the rainfall and floods on 11 March 2025, and the Western Cape should expect gale-force winds in the coming week

ActionSA's provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni spoke to Briefly News and said Gauteng's infrastructure is in no condition to withstand the severe weather warnings

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Gauteng could be flooded today. Image: Brazzo

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— Severe rainfall continued to hit parts of South Africa, where the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe rainfall and thunderstorms. It issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for the Western Cape for damaging winds.

What's happening with SA's weather?

SAWS published the Yellow Level 4 Warning for the Western Cape on its South African Weather Service Facebook page on 11 March 2025. South-eaterly winds travelling at speeds of between 50 and 90km/h will hit Saldanha Bay and Cspe Agulhas on 12 March in the evening. thewinds will then spread to Plettenberg Bay on 13 March and will persist until 14 March.

Who will be affected by these winds?

SAWS warned that there will bedifficulty in navigating smallsea vessels and watercraft. Harbours will also be affected, and beachfront activities will be disrupted. Informal settlements could be severely affected by the winds and the risk for runaway fires is great.

What's happening with the floods?

SAWS also retained its Yellow Level 2 warning for Gauteng, the North Wst and Free State. Parts of the Eastern Cape will also experiencedisruotive rainfall andsevee thunderstorms. Possible flooding could happen in Pretoria. Welkom in the Free State and Mahikeng and Klerksdorp will also be flooded.

Members of the Severe Weather Across Southern Africa Facebook group shared images and video of the extent of the weather in parts of Gauteng. Roads in Tembisa were also flooded, and drivers found it difficult to manoeuvre through the difficult weather conditions.

ActionSA worried about Gauteng infrastructure

Speaking to Briefly News, ActionSA's Gauteng provincial chairperson Funzi Ngobeni expressed concern that Gauteng's infrastructure is not strong enough to withstand the continuous battering of the rainfall. He said many of the Gauteng Cities, including Johannesburg, have dilapidated infrastructure.

"Years of neglect, mismanagement and corruption and corruption by both therespectivie municipalities andprovincial government have left our stormwater drainage systems, roads and other critical infrastructure in a state of disrepair," he said.

He told Briefly News that this increases the risk of flooding, damage to homes and businesses, disruptions to traffic and multiple deaths. He called on respective cities to ensure that stormwater drainage systems are cleared of debris. They should also conduct regular maintenance on roads and other critical infrastructure to prevent damage. He also called on the government to provide emergency services, shelter and support to residents in low-lying areas.

"Furthermore, we implore the provincial government to actively play its oversight role in municipalities that are failing. The province can not afford to fold its hands whilst residents in different municipalities are crying for help," he said.

ActionSA is worried that the Gauteng infrastructure will not handle the heavy rainfall. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Recent KZN floods

Five bodies were recovered during the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal in late February

Families who lost their relatives in the floods mourned the loss of their loved ones who died in the floods in January

The province was placed on high alert in early March as SAWS issued an Orange Level 5 warning for damaging rainfall

2 bodies were recovered in Ugu district

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two bodies were recovered in the Ugu district in KwaZulu-Natal in February after floods battered the province. The death toll of those who died in the floods hit nine.

The MECs of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements visited the families of the victims who drowned in the floods. They were worried that residents were not heeding the weather warnings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News