The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was unexpectedly called off, leaving thousands of runners unable to compete

Organisers detailed a sequence of escalating wind-related incidents that made continuing the race unsafe

Officials explored alternatives, including delaying the start and adjusting the route, but safety concerns remained too high

The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was cancelled just over an hour before the 06:10 start on Sunday morning, 19 October, after powerful winds made conditions unsafe for runners, staff, and volunteers.

The decision, affecting more than 24,000 entrants, left the running community reeling. Organisers provided a detailed timeline of events on Tuesday, 21 October, to explain how the cancellation decision unfolded.

More than 24,000 runners were affected by the cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, 19 October 2025. Image: @capetownmarathon

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town Marathon CEO Clark Gardner described the cancellation as a devastating outcome following months of preparation.

“After a near-perfect Saturday for our Peace Run and trail events, we were ready for the biggest edition of the marathon to date,” he said.

“Unfortunately, nature had the final say. We extend our sincere apologies to every runner, supporter, sponsor, and partner affected.”

Cape Town Marathon 2025 cancellation timeline

According to Safety Officer Phil Prinsloo of Eyethu Events, the decision came after repeated damage reports from the route and race village, with wind gusts reaching up to 60km/h. Prinsloo was part of the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), which included representatives from the City of Cape Town, SAPS, medical services, and race organisers.

By 00:15, winds were already battering the race village in Green Point. Within two hours, fences, tents, and signage were being torn apart, forcing officials to shut down the start and finish zones. A safety inspection found major damage, including collapsed gazebos and torn stretch tents, making the site unsafe for staff or runners to enter.

At 04:40, the event’s structural engineer reported he could not certify key installations, such as start towers and pedestrian bridges, as safe. Minutes later, the JOC unanimously decided to cancel the race, prioritising the safety of all involved.

Sanlam stepped in to rescue the situation after it promised to sponsor the runners for the 2026 or 2027 race. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

At 05:00, communication was sent via WhatsApp, social media, and local radio, urging participants not to travel to the start venues. Many runners, however, were already en route, leading to confusion and disappointment.

Gardner acknowledged the frustration, especially as conditions in Green Point seemed to calm around sunrise.

“The wind did ease in some parts after 06:00,” he said, “but that wasn’t the case on the elevated highway or in Woodstock, where fencing and water table furniture were still being blown across the road. We simply couldn’t guarantee anyone’s safety.”

All options were explored before cancellation

Organisers said they considered delaying the start or adjusting the route, but ultimately ruled it out.

“Delaying would have meant receiving thousands more people into an unsafe race village,” Gardner explained.

“It also would’ve extended the race into the midday heat and prolonged city road closures.”

General Manager Liz Kruger added that even partial starts posed risks of overcrowding and unsafe conditions.

“One fence flying into a wheelchair athlete or runner could have caused serious harm. We couldn’t take that chance,” she said.

Runners during the previous edition of the Cape Town Marathon. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Getty Images

Safety first, lessons for the future

The event was managed under the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (SASREA), which mandates organisers to prioritise public safety above all else. Gardner stressed that the marathon's Abbott World Marathon Majors candidacy had no influence on the decision to cancel.

Looking ahead, organisers believe the planned shift of the Cape Town Marathon to May from 2026 is the right move.

“This was our third consecutive year facing strong winds on race weekend,” said Gardner. “Hosting the event in May should reduce weather risks and allow us to deliver a world-class race.”

To ease disappointment, title sponsor Sanlam has offered all 2025 entrants a complimentary entry for either the 2026 or 2027 marathon. Details of how runners can claim their entries, along with a special initiative to earn their 2025 medals, will be shared soon.

Despite the setback, Cape Town Marathon organisers remain committed to overcoming this challenge, with a strong focus on safety and delivering an even greater event in May 2026.

“We met with the Major assessors shortly after the decision, and they commended how we handled an incredibly tough situation. Our dream of becoming Africa’s first World Marathon Major remains alive, and we’ll be ready to come back stronger next May.”

A runner going through her paces during the previous editions of the Cape Town Marathon. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

