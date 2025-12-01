"Girl, Sue Her": SA Reacts to African Model Sharing Makeup Mishap by Korean Makeup Artist
- A young African model’s unexpected makeup transformation in South Korea sent social media into a frenzy
- Her humorous reaction to the dramatic makeover sparked conversations about beauty, inclusivity and makeup skills
- The viral clip drew widespread laughs and commentary as viewers shared jokes and their own experiences online
An African model living in South Korea has gone viral after sharing a humorous yet shocking makeup experience that left many viewers both amused and baffled.
The young woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @missrolandd and posted the clip on TikTok, showed herself sitting calmly as a Korean makeup artist worked on her face, but the end result was far from what anyone expected.
In the video that was uploaded on 5 November 2025, the model can be seen sporting a noticeably mismatched foundation shade, several tones lighter than her natural complexion. Her eyebrows were drawn thick and bushy, heavily filled with a dark black pencil that exaggerated their shape. By the time the makeup session ended, her face appeared almost entirely white, creating a stark contrast with the rest of her skin.
Social media users could not hold back their laughter, flooding the comments section with jokes and lighthearted reactions. Many viewers pointed out how wildly the final look differed from her real skin tone, while others teased the artist’s questionable technique.
The model herself took the incident in good humour, captioning her video by saying:
"A Korean makeup artist did my makeup as a black model in South Korea."
She added a playful comment that had viewers giggling even more: "I guess I am now Korean."
Her light-hearted approach to the situation resonated with many, sparking a larger conversation about the challenges Black models often face with makeup artists who are unfamiliar with darker skin tones. Some users highlighted the importance of inclusive beauty training, while others simply enjoyed the comic relief.
The TikTok user @missrolandd's video went viral, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Netizens are amused by the Korean makeup artist's work
The online community took to the comments section with jokes and laughter as they shared their thoughts, saying:
Chocopotatocaramel said:
"I look very white."
Rö lëx cracked a joke, saying:
"Snow white 😂."
H.E.R. wrote:
"Girl, sue her, sue me, sue everyone 😭."
Tamarau| Creator in Ibadan stated:
"Honestly, other countries should learn how to make up for dark skinned people. If a Korean gets their make-up done in Nigeria, they would love it."
User commented:
"Sis, they had you looking casket-ready."
Rashida expressed:
"Auditioning for Michael Jackson imitators, perhaps?"
Watch the video below:
