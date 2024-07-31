Funny Marco's age, net worth, real name, wife, sister, birthday, and more

Funny Marco is an American YouTuber and social media influencer best known for hilarious prank content, comedic sketches and celebrity interviews. Since 2017, he has carved a niche for himself in the realm of laughter, amassing followers in the millions. But amidst the chuckles, one burning question lingers: what is Funny Marco's age?

Funny Marco Regal Atlantic Station in 2022 (L). The YouTube star during the 2023 Invest Fest The VIP Experience (R). Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Embarking on a journey through social media’s comedic landscape, one cannot fail to stumble upon Marco's uproarious antics. Due to his popularity, details about his personal and professional life have constantly sparked public interest. Funny Marco’s biography takes us on a trip down his life.

Funny Marco's profile summary

Full name Marco Summers Famous as Funny Marco Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Kansas City, Missouri, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Children 2 (Island and Millian) Profession YouTube star, social media influencer Net worth $100,000- $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok Open Thoughts Funny Marco

What is Funny Marco's age?

Marco Summers (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 19 June 1993 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. While most details about his family background remain a mystery, during a 2023 interview with Chris Brown, Funny alluded to having an identical twin sister. He said:

I have a sister who looks just like me, and her name is Ashley.

However, it is unclear whether Marco was joking about the existence of this enigmatic sibling, as he has never spoken about her again.

Social media personality Funny Marco during the 2023 REVOLT WORLD x Walmart event at Pangaea Studios. Photo: Derek White

Funny Marco's height

The Missouri native is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs 80 kilograms (176 lbs), according to reports. Summers has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What does Funny Marco do for a living?

Summers made his career debut in 2017, creating content with his friend BLVCK. He went on to create his YouTube channel the following year and began uploading videos. In 2018, Funny gained notoriety after his Kansas City first 48 video went viral.

One of his YouTube channels, Funny Marco, boasts 1.42 million subscribers at the time of writing. Conversely, Funny’s other channel, Open Thoughts, has 695k subscribers. He frequently uploads his interviews with celebrities on the platform.

Some renowned personalities that the YouTuber has interviewed include Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Kevin Hart, and rapper DaBaby. His fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as Instagram, where he has 5.3 million followers.

Marco’s TikTok has 2.6 million followers as of 28 July 2024. But beyond his online career, Funny has starred in several films such as The Crew League (2022), F Child Support (2023) and Night on Cottonwood (2023), per his IMDb profile.

Funny Marco during ComplexCon 2023 at Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

What is Funny Marco’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth and MoneyProMax, Marco’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1.5 million.

His income primarily stems from his successful career as a content creator. In addition, Funny earns from selling his branded merchandise, including T-shirts and stickers, on the FunnyMarco website.

Is Funny Marco married?

Funny maintains a balance of privacy and openness regarding details of his love life. While he has yet to tie the knot, it is difficult to establish whether the YouTuber is currently dating or single.

However, Marco is the father of two kids, Island and Millian Summers, who regularly posts on his Instagram. Millian was born in 2018, while Island was born on 27 February 2023.

In 2023, the social media personality offered some advice to fellow dads via an Instagram post that read:

Every father should remember that one day, his kid will follow his example, not his advice. It does not cost anything to be a great dad.

YouTuber Funny Marco during the 2022 Atlanta screening of Day Shift. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Funny Marco’s celebrity status means his personal life details are subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the content creator:

What is Funny Marco’s real name?

The social media personality’s real name is Marco Summers. His nickname, Funny, reflects his hilarious online persona.

Where does Funny Marco come from?

Funny hails from Kansas City, Missouri, USA. However, he currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Who is Funny Marco’s sister?

In 2023, Summers joked about having a sister named Ashley. Nonetheless, this remains speculative as he has never commented on the issue since then.

Funny Marco's kids posing for the camera. Photo: @funnymarco (modified by author)

Who are Funny Marco’s kids?

The YouTube star has two daughters, Millian and Island Summers. However, Funny has yet to reveal the identities of his baby mamas to the broader public.

Funny Marco, aged 31, has become a notable figure in the vast landscape of social media influencers and comedians. With his unique blend of humour and relatable content, Summers’ future in the entertainment industry looks promising.

