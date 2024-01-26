Top 15 funniest Mexican stand-up comedians as of 2024

Over the years, the art of cracking people up and lighting a tense atmosphere has made the world a safer and more exciting place for inhabitants of the earth. Imagine a world without Mexican stand-up comedians and their counterparts. Yes, it would be bland.

Who are the Hispanic comedians? This race of comedians is renowned for their ability to create humour out of any situation, even the most devastating ones. They are fond of using their societal and personal experiences, good or bad, as material for comedy.

Funniest stand-up comedians of Mexican origin

A number of Latino comedians began their careers as stand-up comedians and have successfully transitioned into other media, such as film, television, or radio hosting. Although it is true they all have diverse backgrounds, some of our favourite Hispanic and Mexican comedians are showcased below.

We used data from Ranker and other publicly available data and compiled this list by analysing their social media following. Here are some of the funniest Hispanic stand-up comedians.

1. Fran Hevia

Full name Francisco Agustín Rosales Hevia Nickname Fran Hevia Date of birth 11 August 1986 Age 37 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth State of Mexico, United States of America Profession Comedian, writer

Since 2007, comedian Fran Hevia has worn many hats, notably as a writer for popular Mexican comedy shows. His stand-up talent gained recognition on STANDparados and La Culpa es de Cortes, marking his presence in Latin America. He is one of the new Mexican comedians, and he now co-hosts on Exa FM in Mexico.

2. Cristela Alonzo

Full name Cristela Alonzo Date of birth 6 January 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States of America Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, actress

Cristela Alonzo is one of the most famous female Mexican stand-up comedians. She has broken barriers as the first Latina to create, produce, write, and star in her television show. Her humour stems from growing up in a lower-income Mexican-American.

3. Felipe Esparza

Real name Felipe Esparza Date of birth 11 June 1976 Age 47 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Sinaloa, Mexico Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster

Felipe Esparza, NBC's Last Comic Standing winner in 2010, brings raw, self-deprecating humour to topics like immigration, family, and addiction. Since starting in 1994, Esparza's stand-up specials, such as They're Not Gonna Laugh at You and Translate This, have resonated with diverse audiences, showcasing his prominent role in comedy. This makes him one of the most famous Mexican stand-up comedians on Netflix.

4. Jen Brister

Full name Jennifer Helen Brister Nickname Jen Brister Date of birth 9 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Kingston upon Thames, London, England Profession Comedian, writer, actor

With a background in drama from Middlesex University, Brister ventured into stand-up in the mid-1990s. Her comedy journey has taken her globally, featuring acclaimed shows such as Meaningless and The Optimist. Beyond the stage, she is a respected writer, contributing to publications like Diva and BBC Scotland. Brister's literary achievements include her book, The Other Mother: A Wickedly Honest Parenting Tale for Every Kind of Family.

5. Cheech Marin

Full name Richard Anthony Marin Nickname Cheech Marin Date of birth 13 July 1946 Age 77 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, United States of America Profession Comedian

Half of the legendary comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Cheech Marin has captivated audiences for decades with his wit and stoner persona. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Marin infuses clever commentary about Mexican-American identity into his act, creating timeless humour that transcends generations.

6. John Leguizamo

Full name John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez Date of birth 22 July 1960 Age 63 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Bogotá, Colombia Profession Actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter

Multi-talented actor and comedian John Leguizamo is known for his outstanding one-person shows, sharing experiences of growing up as a Latino in New York City. His ability to create various characters has been showcased in numerous film and television roles, making him a revered figure in the comedy world.

7. Anjelah Johnson

Real name Anjelah Nicole Johnson-Reyes Date of birth 14 May 1982 Age 41 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth San Jose, California Profession Actress, comedian, former NFL cheerleader

Anjelah Johnson is among the best Mexican stand-up comedians known for her MADtv stint. She brings humour to life with vivid character portrayals and personal experiences in specials like That's How We Do It.

A former NFL cheerleader, she rose to fame with the viral Nail Salon video, captivating audiences with hilarious impersonations. She is one of the few Latino comedians on Netflix specials, bringing her characters to life in Comedy Central.

8. Sofia Nino De Rivera

Full name Sofia Niño de Rivera Date of birth 23 November 1981 Age 42 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Profession Comedian

Sofía Niño De Rivera became the first woman to secure a Spanish-language Netflix comedy special with Expuesta and followed it up with Selección Natural. Transitioning from advertising to comedy, she was one of the female Mexican stand-up comedians who expressed dissatisfaction with industry practices.

9. George Lopez

Real name George Edward Lopez Date of birth 23 April 1961 Age 62 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California Profession Comedian, actor, producer

George Lopez, an iconic comedian, rose to fame with the sitcom George Lopez and stand-up specials, showcasing his humour rooted in Mexican-American experiences. Lopez, a trailblazer for Latino representation, is celebrated globally for his wit and observational comedy, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. He has risen to become one of the most famous Latino comedians.

10. Joey Diaz

Full name José Antonio Díaz Nickname Joey "CoCo" Diaz Date of birth 19 February 1963 Age 60 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Havana, Cuba Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster

Joey Diaz is a no-holds-barred comedian known for his honest, raw storytelling. Born in Cuba and raised in New Jersey, Diaz incorporates his cultural background and life experiences into his routines, tackling provocative topics with humour. His podcast, The Church of What's Happening Now, further showcases his unfiltered comedic approach.

11. Tom Segura

Full name Thomas Weston Segura Best known as Tom Segura Date of birth 16 April 1979 Age 44 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Profession Stand-up comedy, television host

With dark humour, sarcastic delivery, and razor-sharp wit, Tom Segura has become one of the best Mexican comedians. Born in Cincinnati to Peruvian parents, he often incorporates his mixed-race upbringing into his act. Multiple successful stand-up specials, including Netflix originals, highlight his popularity and evolving presence in the comedy world.

12. Gabriel Iglesias

Real name Gabriel Jesus Iglesias Nickname Mr Fluffy Date of birth 15 July 1976 Age 47 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth San Diego, California Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, producer

Who is the famous Mexican comedian? Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Mr. Fluffy, is a comedic giant celebrated globally for specials like I'm Not Fat... I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy.

Born in San Diego, he is among the highest-paid comedians, blending humour with Mexican-American heritage, American culture, politics, and global issues through his storytelling and charismatic stage presence. He is celebrated among funny Mexican comedians.

13. Franco Escamilla

Full name Franco Javier López Escamilla Nickname Franco Escamilla Date of birth 29 April 1981 Age 42 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Cuautla, Morelos, Mexico Profession Comedian, voice actor, musician, philanthropist, businessman, freestyler

Franco Escamilla, a comedy sensation, has conquered stages globally, from Latin America to Carnegie Hall. As the first comedian at iconic venues, he boasts four Netflix specials and a diverse career, delving into music, television, and even Spanish rap freestyling in FMS (Freestyle Master Series). His charisma continues to shine in comedy, making him a true icon.

14. Felipe Neto

Full name Felipe Neto Rodrigues Vieira Date of birth 21 January 1988 Age 36 years old in 2024 Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Profession Cinematic and Image producer, YouTube, comedian, philanthropist

As one of the young Latino comedians, Flipe founded Paramaker, a YouTube network managing 5,000 channels he sold in 2015. Although not of Mexican origin, he is one of the biggest Hispanic stand-up comedians. His activities towards people's development have made Time's list of the 100 most influential people in 2020.

15. Sofia Vergara

Full name Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara Date of birth 10 July 1972 Age 51 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia Profession Actress, television personality, television host, comedian, model

Sofia Vergara, a Colombian actress and model, gained fame for her beauty, accent, and comical prowess. She achieved this feat less than a decade ago, despite not thinking about comedy initially. Renowned for her role in ABC's Emmy-winning series Modern Family and Columbia Pictures' The Smurfs. She has been named in The New York Times, Hollywood Reporter and Billboard as one to watch.

Who is the famous Mexican comedian?

The answer may vary among respondents as several stand-up comedians of Mexican heritage. But considering their social media presence, Sofia Nino, Sofia Vergara, and Gabriel Iglesias are doing the country proud with rib-cracking performances.

Mexican stand-up comedians' humour brings life to the country's culture while bridging and blending tradition with modernity. These comedians navigate societal nuances, leaving audiences in stitches while shedding light on the rich tapestry of Mexican life through laughter.

