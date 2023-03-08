Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and Advocate Dali Mpofu went head to head at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment trial

Madonsela was offended by Mpofu's line of questioning and expressed disappointment after the advocate repeated some insults about her

South Africans seem torn about the situation, with some people dragging Mpofu for his conduct

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment trial has turned into a showdown between her predecessor Thuli Madonsela and Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Thuli Madonsela called Advocate Dali Mpofu unprofessional after he repeated insults previously hurled by Jacob Zuma. Images: Mlungisi Louw & Lulama Zenzile

Mpofu was called out on social media after repeating the same insults former President Jacob Zuma said during his tenure about Madonsela, reports TimesLIVE. Some of the insults include "makoti wase Stellenbosch".

In addition to repeating Zuma's insults about Madonsela, Mpofu got personal in his line of questioning and even commented on her looks.

Thuli Madonsela fires back at Dali Mpofu for repeating insults

The former public protector was unhappy with Mpofu's comments and fired back at the advocate for the remarks he made, calling him unprofessional.

Madonsela explained that Mpofu hurled insults that were never repeated in Parliament, and she was shocked he would stoop so low.

“Advocate Mpofu, I am shocked beyond measure that you, as an advocate of this country, have taken slurs that have been said to me. A lot of the things you’ve said have never been said in parliament," said Madonsela.

She added that Mpofu repeated slurs Zuma said about her in the streets, and by saying them during the Section 194 inquiry, the comments are now on record.

Madonsela also stated that she was surprised to be questioned about where she grew up, her qualifications and so on because she was not under review, reports EWN.

The former PP added that the questions Mpofuaskedg her had nothing to do with Mkhwebane's conduct, who is on trial for allegedly breaking her oath of office.

Madonsela later withdrew her statements and apologised after being called to order by the inquiry chairperson.

South Africans drag Dali Mpofu for his behaviour towards Thuli Madonsela

@MMkhabel said:

"If the Legal Practice Council/ Bar Associations cared for their integrity, they would seriously look into the conduct of Dali Mpofu at the Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry."

@JayKay92102236 said:

"mpofu (lower case, very low) is uncouth, unprofessional, petty, arrogant and long-winded to the extreme and rude. He is the perfect example of how not to become a lawyer. He knows where his money comes from. We, taxpayers, pay him, unwillingly, so we should fire him. He is disgusting."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"This is what happens when all established norms in a profession get ignored in the pursuit of supposed empowerment."

Some South Africansayys Dali Mpofu and Thuli Madonsela insulted each other

@bukiswa said:

"Came under fire from whom? From that exchange, both insulted each other, so if there is reporting to be done, both parties must be reported."

@ThokoVabaza1 said:

"Madonsela was very rude and disrespectful to Adv Mpofu, she was throwing insults at Adv Mpofu for the whole 2 days."

