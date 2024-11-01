Rumours have been quashed of taxi violence in the North-West after taxi drivers forced passengers from cars

X user @AFRICANDEMOC claimed in a post that taxis were set alight in the province during a morning commute

There was a recent outcry about taxi vehicle patrollers allegedly intimidating and extorting money from a motorist

North-West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed to Briefly News that the information was false

The North-West police have confirmed not receiving reports of taxi violence in the province. Image: @sa_crime, @RSA_JCPS

Source: Twitter

POTCHEFSTROOM — North-West police have refuted claims of community action resulting in the burning of taxis anywhere in the province.

Rumours of taxi operators intimidating passengers emerged following a viral video of an association patrol vehicle marauding a motorist.

Cops quash false taxi violence claims

It later came to light that the people in the patrol car had taken the others' keys and demanded R2500 payment to return them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An online user, @AFRICANDEMOC, posted about the alleged violence, which they claimed was spurred by provocation from North-West taxi drivers.

The publisher posted shelled taxis gutted in a fire with the caption:

"Taxis set alight in Sisa, North-West. Community members became angry after taxi drivers stopped vehicles with more than three occupants on their way to work, forcing them to use their taxis."

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh told Briefly News cops had no information about the incident anywhere in the province.

"The police have not received any reports of taxi violence anywhere in the province. The place mentioned, Sisa, does not exist.

"The Siza informal settlement [near Rustenburg] also had no reports or that anything that has come to the police's attention. The information about any incidents is completely false."

Tshwane taxi violence breaks out

In related news, Briefly News reported that taxi violence reportedly gripped the Tshwane CBD, with videos circulating showing tense standoffs.

The volatile scenes played out on 11 October. In a video shared by Abramjee, one person is captured filming armed Public Order Police (POPs) members.

A Re Yeng buses and minibus taxis could be seen in the background as several shots rang out as police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News