Stilfontein Illegal Miner Describes Tiger As Brutal Henchman, States He Wasn’t a Kingpin As Claimed
- Police are still on the hunt for James Neo Tshoaeli, the Stilfontein illegal miner infamously known as Tiger
- A henchman who worked alongside Tiger claimed that he was not a kingpin as described by police
- South Africans weighed in on the story, with many feeling as though kingpins wouldn't go underground
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
James Neo Tshoaeli, the man infamously known as Tiger, has been described as a brutal man who was not one to mess with at Stilfontein mine.
The Lesotho national is wanted by police, who believe him to be one of the kingpins of illegal mining operations.
Despite surfacing from Shaft 11 at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine during rescue operations on or about Sunday, 19 January 2025, Tiger has not been seen since, with police now investigating officers who may have aided his escape.
Tiger described as a brutal henchman
While police labelled Tiger as a kingpin, an illegal miner who worked alongside him said he was just a brutal henchman for the ringleaders.
Hitman's affidavit links senior municipal officials to ANCYL member's death, South Africans outraged
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
The fellow henchman, who also hails from Lesotho, recently sat down with City Press under the condition of anonymity and detailed what Tiger was like.
He explained that Tshoaeli arrived at Stilfontein in August 2023 and was immediately made a henchman because of his reputation for brutality. The unidentified henchman said their job was to ensure discipline and safety, as well as collect gold from the zama zamas and ensure it reached the middlemen who then facilitated payments to the miners.
He noted that Tiger was particularly harsh when it came to discipline, adding that he once had to stop Tshoaeli who strangled a minor until he soiled himself after he stole sugar.
“It was as if he was possessed by demons. I had to pull a gun on him for him to let go of the kid,” he stated.
Tiger isn’t a kingpin
The Lesotho national also added that Tiger was no kingpin, saying they didn’t even know who they were.
Stilfontein kingpin remains on the loose, SAPS' investigation zeroes in on officers who were on duty
“In the news, they say he is a kingpin. No kingpin will risk his life going underground. Kingpins are sitting in their luxury estates in rich neighbourhoods, driving around in their expensive cars. We do not even know who they are,” he said.
Police aided Tiger’s escape
A manhunt continues for Tiger with police confirming that they believed his escape was an inside job. The unidentified henchman all but confirmed this, saying that their bosses had some police officers in their pockets.
He added that these rogue cops were most likely paid before Tiger resurfaced, to ensure his escape.
What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy
- Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to smoke out illegal miners
- The police confirmed that they will lower food to illegal miners still trapped underground
- Illegal miners are reportedly eating other miners who passed away to survive
- Mining Affected Communities United in Action slams government's handling of the Stilfontein tragedy
- Police defended the level of healthcare provided to illegal miners following the death of one
SAPS investigates death at Kruger National Park, SA speculates as man found with part of leg missing
South Africans agree with henchman’s statement
Social media users weighed in on claims made by the henchman, agreeing that a kingpin wouldn’t have been in the shaft.
Carloz Romanoz said:
“That one is a foreman. The kingpin is the one that is connected to the relevant authorities and pulled all the strings for him to be free.”
Mohau Maretele added:
“We saw this guy right from the beginning, there no way he’s a kingpin.”
Oswell OJ Jeranyama stated:
“Kingpins do not go underground or to the war front. Money does that for them.”
Prince Nkosana Khumalo said:
“That’s a lie. This one is a scapegoat for top politicians. Kingpins won’t go inside the shaft.”
Mosima Hopane stated:
“Anyone who believed that he was a kingpin is too blind to exist.”
Police investigate corrupt officers who aided Tiger’s escape
Briefly News reported that police are investigating officers who were on duty on the day Tshoaeli escaped.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said police suspected that some officers aided the Lesotho national.
Tshoaeli, better known as Tiger, was never booked into a police station or hospital after he resurfaced from Shaft 11.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za