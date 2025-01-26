Police are still on the hunt for James Neo Tshoaeli, the Stilfontein illegal miner infamously known as Tiger

A henchman who worked alongside Tiger claimed that he was not a kingpin as described by police

South Africans weighed in on the story, with many feeling as though kingpins wouldn't go underground

An aillegal miner who worked with James Neo Tshoaeli said that Tiger was no kingpin, but a brutal henchman. Image: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe/ Darren Stewart

James Neo Tshoaeli, the man infamously known as Tiger, has been described as a brutal man who was not one to mess with at Stilfontein mine.

The Lesotho national is wanted by police, who believe him to be one of the kingpins of illegal mining operations.

Despite surfacing from Shaft 11 at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine during rescue operations on or about Sunday, 19 January 2025, Tiger has not been seen since, with police now investigating officers who may have aided his escape.

Tiger described as a brutal henchman

While police labelled Tiger as a kingpin, an illegal miner who worked alongside him said he was just a brutal henchman for the ringleaders.

The fellow henchman, who also hails from Lesotho, recently sat down with City Press under the condition of anonymity and detailed what Tiger was like.

He explained that Tshoaeli arrived at Stilfontein in August 2023 and was immediately made a henchman because of his reputation for brutality. The unidentified henchman said their job was to ensure discipline and safety, as well as collect gold from the zama zamas and ensure it reached the middlemen who then facilitated payments to the miners.

He noted that Tiger was particularly harsh when it came to discipline, adding that he once had to stop Tshoaeli who strangled a minor until he soiled himself after he stole sugar.

“It was as if he was possessed by demons. I had to pull a gun on him for him to let go of the kid,” he stated.

Tiger isn’t a kingpin

The Lesotho national also added that Tiger was no kingpin, saying they didn’t even know who they were.

“In the news, they say he is a kingpin. No kingpin will risk his life going underground. Kingpins are sitting in their luxury estates in rich neighbourhoods, driving around in their expensive cars. We do not even know who they are,” he said.

Police aided Tiger’s escape

A manhunt continues for Tiger with police confirming that they believed his escape was an inside job. The unidentified henchman all but confirmed this, saying that their bosses had some police officers in their pockets.

He added that these rogue cops were most likely paid before Tiger resurfaced, to ensure his escape.

Tiger resurfaced at Shaft 11 during the rescue operations, but was never seen again. Image: Linda Givetash

What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy

South Africans agree with henchman’s statement

Social media users weighed in on claims made by the henchman, agreeing that a kingpin wouldn’t have been in the shaft.

Carloz Romanoz said:

“That one is a foreman. The kingpin is the one that is connected to the relevant authorities and pulled all the strings for him to be free.”

Mohau Maretele added:

“We saw this guy right from the beginning, there no way he’s a kingpin.”

Oswell OJ Jeranyama stated:

“Kingpins do not go underground or to the war front. Money does that for them.”

Prince Nkosana Khumalo said:

“That’s a lie. This one is a scapegoat for top politicians. Kingpins won’t go inside the shaft.”

Mosima Hopane stated:

“Anyone who believed that he was a kingpin is too blind to exist.”

Police investigate corrupt officers who aided Tiger’s escape

Briefly News reported that police are investigating officers who were on duty on the day Tshoaeli escaped.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said police suspected that some officers aided the Lesotho national.

Tshoaeli, better known as Tiger, was never booked into a police station or hospital after he resurfaced from Shaft 11.

