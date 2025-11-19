A matriculant reacts with shock after encountering unexpected questions in Physics Paper 2, highlighting exam challenges

The video resonated with other students, sparking discussions about preparation, curriculum gaps, and academic pressure

Social media users connected with the content, finding humour and solidarity in the matriculant’s genuine reaction

South Africans related to a matriculant’s stunned reaction to a tricky Physics exam, reflecting exam pressure and student resilience.

A matriculant posed for a photo while smiling calmly for the camera. Image: @uzidarealgoat

A matriculant from South Africa shocked viewers after reviewing his final Physics Paper 2 exam, revealing unexpected and unfamiliar questions. The video, posted by @uzidarealgoat on 17 November 2025, shows the student visibly stunned as he navigates the complex paper. The clip captures the anxiety and disbelief of matrics nationwide who encountered similar surprises during their final exams.

This scenario underscores the importance of exam preparedness and the stress of matric final exams. Physics Paper 2 is notoriously challenging, requiring both critical thinking and a strong grasp of the curriculum. For students who feel certain topics were never covered, such moments can lead to intense reactions and reflection on teaching methods. The post highlights the challenges faced by students and the gap between exam content and classroom instruction.experiences.

Exam questions catch students off guard

Within two days, the TikTok video posted by user @uzidarealgoat reached over 6,300 likes and more than 100 comments from matrics sharing their own struggles with Physics Paper 2. The post sparked a conversation about exam difficulty, preparation challenges, and the pressure students face nationwide. Many related to the matriculant’s shock, creating a sense of solidarity and collective experience among viewers.

Viewers empathised with the student’s reaction, praising the honesty and raw response to the exam. The video highlights the intense effort students invest in preparation, as well as the unpredictability of high-stakes assessments, a reminder of the need for transparent and fair exam standards. It also served as a reminder for educators to ensure alignment between curriculum and exam expectations.

In the video screenshot, the student appeared frustrated as he explained the unexpected Physics Paper 2 questions. Image: @uzidarealgoat

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Stevie_wonder8 wrote:

"Bro threw the guidelines like we were the ones that set him up for failure. 💔"

Someone asked:

"What was y’all concentration of the initial moles of NaOH?"

Triple Savage 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Bro threw the guideline paper at me like it was my fault or something. 😭💔"

Itssssikie asked:

"Does the pressure increase or decrease?"

Phiwi_c explained:

"According to the kinetic molecular theory, the pressure of a substance is measured by how often its particles collide. When you decrease volume, the particles collide more, which increases pressure. So, pressure is inversely proportional to volume."

Cardis wrote:

"What do you mean. 😭😭 Boyle's law is the easiest… the relation you talk about is the increase and decrease in KE. 😭"

Sneh wrote:

"Crazy how I did physics in high school. 😭😅 However, right now it sounds like Chinese… I don’t even know what to say. 😂"

londie_snazoh346 wrote:

"Funny how this sounds easy now, but in matric yhoo shwele baba. 😂😭😭"

Check out the TikTok video below:

