A vibrant war cry from Germiston High School went viral, showcasing exceptional school spirit and a standout learner leading the chant with confidence

The performance impressed viewers with its modern hype-pop twist, blending traditional war cry energy with contemporary rhythm to create a unique sound

Mzansi reacted enthusiastically online, praising the school’s unity, culture, and the young leader’s commanding presence as comments poured in nationwide

South Africans are buzzing online after a powerful war cry from Germiston High School went viral, showcasing the school’s spirit, rhythm and undeniable energy.

The clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, features a young female learner confidently leading the chant as the rest of the school roars behind her in perfect unison.

In the video uploaded by the school's TikTok page under the handle @germiston_h_s, the spirited leader delivered the iconic line. "Black, white, purple in the atmosphere," setting off an explosive response from the crowd.

The school grounds instantly erupted with rhythm as learners stomped, clapped, and chanted along, creating a vibrant moment of unity that has captured the attention of thousands nationwide.

What stood out most for many viewers was the unique sound of the war cry. Unlike traditional school chants, which often stick to the classic drum-like cadence, Germiston High infused a hype-pop beat into their performance, giving the chant a modern twist while still maintaining its authentic war cry roots.

The blend of old-school spirit and contemporary rhythm left Mzansi impressed, with many calling it one of the best school war cries they’ve seen this year.

Social media users praised not only the beat but also the leadership and confidence of the young lady at the forefront. Her strong presence, synchronised movements, and clear command over the chant had viewers applauding her as the standout star of the performance.

The video of Germiston High quickly sparked a wave of comments celebrating the school’s energy, discipline, and vibrant culture since it was posted on 31 October 2025.

SA reacts to school pupils’ war cries

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts as they raved over the pupils' war cry.

Starr Shayne said:

"I said ouuu, it’s cold in here ’cause BLACK, WHITE, and PURPLE is in the atmosphere!"

Boys 2 Men added:

"I swear we used this song to memorise for either life science, physics or agriculture."

Wayne Sbusiso stated:

"Bel air vibes, Phillip."

Kea wrote:

"We need this cheers in sports too.....🖤🤍💜."

J replied:

"Bel-Air inspired 😝🥇🥇it's like ice, ice, ice, too cold to cold ice ice ice the Black, white and purple 🥇🙆."

Nokubonga commented:

"The crowd does not deserve you😭😩."

Watch the video below:

