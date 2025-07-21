Kelvin Momo transformed his next door neighbour's house after finishing work on his own

The neighbour shared heartwarming footage showing the transformation of her home, with more improvements planned

Kelvin Momo was previously praised for extending the same generosity to musicians on his new album

Kelvin Momo upgraded his neighbour’s home. Image: elementary_photography_22, louisrosebank

Amapiano producer and club DJ Kelvin Momo is not just making hits; he’s making a difference. Fresh after renovating his home, the artist decided to bless his neighbour by upgrading her house too. His alleged neighbour shared how her home transformed thanks to his kindness.

The artist, known off stage as Thato Ledwaba, is riding high after a successful first half of 2025. While Kelvin Momo continues to break records with his latest album, Thato Ya Modimo, his latest act of kindness is what struck a chord with netizens.

Kelvin Momo upgrades neighbour's house

On Monday, 21 July 2025, entertainment blog Freshmen Magazine shared a video showing the transformation of Kelvin Momo’s neighbour’s home. The post was captioned:

“Amapiano star @kelvinmomo_ gives back by renovating his neighbour’s house shortly after upgrading his own home🔥❤️”

In the heartwarming video, the Ntsako producer’s alleged neighbour shared the progress of the renovations. In the before video, the neighbour shared that Kelvin Momo had offered to renovate her home. The follow-up clip showed the wall between their two properties fully plastered. Kelvin Momo’s neighbour revealed that the wall was going to be painted after the plaster dries, all on Momo’s tab.

Watch the video below:

Fans react after Kelvin Momo renovate's neighbour's house

In the comments, fans praised Kelvin Momo for his generosity with several extending well-wishes to the record-breaking musician. Others joked that he was also boosting his property value in the process.

Here are some of the comments:

preshywashington said:

“Love your neighbour as you love yourself 🙌❤️”

wavyyyfinsta shared:

“May the Lord continue to bless him for his gratitude 🙏🏾❤️”

aya_ricko remarked:

“Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu🔥”

don.spovaa suggested:

“All the houses in my street must look great.”

misskedi1 argued:

“Exactly this ❤️❤️❤️I’ve been saying that you can't have a big house 🏠🏡 next to people who can't make ends meet.”

tlhapi_manando_nthunya said:

“❤️Good deeds, and he knows if he upgrades his house, he automatically upgrades its value; the neighbour’s house upgrade would add more value to Momo’s house.”

everlasting_light998 joked:

“I hope my neighbour is seeing what other neighbours are doing for their neighbours 🙃”

rsa.khumz said:

“Nah, guys, he did it for the value of his house 😂😂 big up to Momo 🙌”

ovowanele suggested:

“The boy moves like Drake 🔥🙌”

Kelvin Momo renovated his neighbour's home. Image: montanatheclub

Kelvin Momo praised for spotlighting new talent on latest album

Kelvin Momo's kindness and generosity also extends to his music.

Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo earned praise for spotlighting new talent on his record breaking album Thato Ya Modimo.

Momo worked with several musicians on the album which is a masterful blend of Amapiano and Jazz.

The star tagged along a host of upcoming vocalists and the album has exposed them to the mainstream despite others being on the scene for a while.

