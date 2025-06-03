Amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo is making waves with his new album, which has made history on several streaming platforms

'Thato' has earned a nod from listeners, and Kelvin Momo has been lauded for spotlighting new talent

With the album's big win, several vocalists, including Jinger Stone, have been thrust into the top trends

Numbers don’t lie! Kelvin Momo is making headlines with his new album Thato Ya Modimo.

Several songs from the album have been topping charts across all digital streaming platforms.

Kelvin Momo’s new album 'Thato' was praised by fans. Images: SIYA_VS, 2022AFRICA

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, the much-anticipated album was dropped on May 30 before his Red Bull Symphonic confirmation.

According to reports, just a few days after being dropped, the 29-track album has reached the top 10 of Spotify’s global chart.

This feat saw the album become his debut on the chart.

Kelvin Momo praised for spotlighting new talent

Best known for his flair in recent albums, the album is a masterful blend of amapiano and Jazz.

The star worked with several artists on his album, but his choice to collaborate with several talented vocalists on his project has been applauded.

Kelvin Momo's album Thato featured striking cover art. Image: SIYA_VS

Source: Twitter

Fans not only noted this album but also his previous works.

The star tagged along a host of upcoming vocalists and the album has exposed them to the industry despite others being on the scene for a while.

Against the album’s big wins, netizens have praised Kelvin Momo for introducing them to some new, talented stars in recent years.

Taking to X formerly Twitter @_ShaunKeyz posted:

"Kelvin Momo’s albums have introduced me to many talented upcoming vocalists I didn’t know before."

Some vocalists who have been trending since the album dropped include Jinger Stone, Nvcho, Mzizi, and Makhanj.

Stixx and Baby S.O.N. are some of the best talents to have been spotlighted by the producer.

However, like in his previous works, Kelvin Momo featured several celebrated stars, including Kabza De Small.

Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic performance sparks concern

Dhe ne,w album’s big win, Kelvin Momo has had his fair share of headlines with his Red Bull Symphonic show.

In April, Kelvin Momo was announced as the headliner of the Red Bull Symphonic event, which is scheduled for June 6, 7, and 8.

However, before the release of his album, he pulled a shocker when he archived all mentions of the much-anticipated event.

Kelvin Momo archived the posts and removed the link to purchase tickets from his bio.

The gesture left many fans trying to connect the dots about his performance.

However, Briefly News has since established that the star archived the posts only to push his album “Thato.”

Source: Briefly News