A Johannesburg woman surprised her father with a brand new Toyota Corolla

The emotional moment was captured on video as the tough dad realised his daughter had bought him the vehicle

Social media users were moved by the gesture, with many sharing their own dreams of surprising their parents

A young woman shared a video showing how she surprised her dad with a new car.

A Johannesburg woman left her tough father in floods of tears after surprising him with a Toyota Corolla worth over R560,000 at a We Buy Cars warehouse.

Content creator @violet_sekhwela, known for sharing personal moments on TikTok, showed the emotional surprise that had her usually stern father breaking down completely.

The heartwarming video shows the family arriving at the Johannesburg dealership where a red-ribboned Toyota Corolla was waiting. Initially confused and thinking his daughter was there to buy herself a car, the father's expression changed dramatically when he realised the vehicle was actually for him.

The emotional moment saw him wiping tears with a handkerchief as he inspected his new car before celebrating with his family and driving off to complete the purchase. The video was shared on the 20 of July with the caption:

"God is great! Months & months later, I managed to pull this off… surprised my Dad with a little gift! My biggest cheerleader, my Present Dad ❤️😭🙏🏾🙌🏾"

A young woman shared a video showing how her tough dad broke down when she presented him a gift.

Mzansi celebrates the touching gesture

The video quickly gained attention from viewers who were moved by the daughter's generosity and her father's emotional reaction.

@Thorisho🌸 was inspired, writing:

"I owe my stepdad this gift, best gentleman ever 🙏"

@etianemathebula blessed the purchase:

"We cover that car with the blood of Jesus & fire Holy Spirit. May God bless you, my sister🙌🙏"

@EssyB shared her own story:

"Happy for you, Chommies. I just bought my sister's husband a Latest Toyota Corolla. That man took me in with my 2-year-old when I was at my lowest. I've always dreamt of surprising him one day."

@hlali🎀 expressed sadness:

"Something my father will never experience."

@Kamohelo Bandile😎 related:

"You did a great thing. I wish my grandmother were still alive to thank her with something, but God took her before things got well!!!🥹"

@Thamsanqa Lande joked:

"Honestly, I don't understand why my son doesn't buy me a car as well. I know he is only 9, but if he is old enough to talk back, his old enough to work😅. Congratulations on buying your dad a marvellous vehicle👌🏾"

Why Toyota Corolla remains top choice

According to Peter Boulware Toyota, the brand consistently ranks highest for reliability and resale value, making it a smart choice for gift-givers. Toyota vehicles are known for their durability, with 80% of Toyotas sold in the last 20 years still on the road today. The new Toyota Corolla ranges from R560,300 for the hybrid model to R581,700, featuring advanced safety technology including the Toyota Safety Sense Package with Pre-Crash System, Blind Spot Monitor and Lane Keeping System.

The 12th-generation Corolla offers impressive fuel efficiency at 3.9 litres per 100km for hybrid models, along with modern features like a 7-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity and wireless charging capabilities. These practical features, combined with Toyota's legendary reliability, make it an ideal choice for parents who deserve dependable transportation.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

