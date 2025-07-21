Cheslin Kolbe turns heads on social media as he was spotted driving a R1.73 million Mercedes-Benz in a viral post

The Springboks star is known to be a lover of luxurious cars and has been showing off some of them recently

The 31-year-old's wife, Layla Kolbe, reacted on social media with admiration after seeing her husband driving the expensive car

South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe has shown off his lifestyle outside the pitch as he was spotted cruising in a sleek Mercedes-Benz in a recent post on social media.

The 31-year-old was not part of the Springboks team that defeated Georgia 55-10 over the weekend but played in their previous game against Italy which saw Jesse Kriel lead the team in the absence of Siya Kolisi.

He is one of the highly celebrated Springboks stars who love flaunting cars made by the German automobile company, Mercedes-Benz. In a recent post, he was seen showing off two cars from the same brand, and the total cost for the two was reported to be R3.4 million.

Cheslin Kolbe seen cruising in an expensive Mercedes-Benz car on social media. Photo: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe spotted driving R1.73 million Mercedes-Benz

In a recent post shared by Maritime Motors on Instagram, Kolbe was spotted test-driving a Mercedes-Benz 2024 GLC300d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line.

According to Mercedes-Benz's official South African website, the car model is worth R1.73 million and could cost more depending on the configuration and performance level the owner chooses.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe turns heads on social media in a R1.73 million Mercedes-Benz. Photo: cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

In the comment section of the video, Kolbe's wife Layla commented on the post with a love emoji.

Mercedes-Benz 2024 GLC300d Coupe 4Matic specification

The vehicle has a width of 2,075 mm and a maximum weight of 2,570 kg, and it produces combined CO₂ emissions of just 52 g/km, reflecting its efficient and eco-friendly performance.

The vehicle features a front-mounted, 2.0-litre inline 4-cylinder diesel engine with a turbocharger, delivering a maximum power output of 215 kW at 4,200 r/min and peak torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 2,800 r/min. It has an engine capacity of 1,993 cc and is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with gearshift paddles. The car uses an all-wheel-drive system, with power sent to all wheels for improved traction and handling.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 249 km/h.

The front seats feature electric lumbar support adjustment and heating, with the driver's seat offering electric adjustment with a memory function. Ventilated front seats are available as an option. Upholstery includes a mix of partial suede-cloth and artificial leather, with optional upgrades to full artificial leather or genuine leather.

