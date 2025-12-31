A Cape Town man driving a Ferrari was pulled over by police, who were very curious

A man from Cape Town standing next to a luxury car. Images: @chrisbpo

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town Ferrari driver, who goes by the TikTok handle @chrisbpo, has shared a video of police officers questioning him about how he affords his luxury lifestyle. The clip, which was posted on 29 December 2025, shows the moment he was pulled over and had to explain his business model to curious officers who wanted to understand how a young man could own such an expensive car. The conversation quickly turned into a business lesson as he broke down exactly how his BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) company works and how it makes enough profit to buy a Ferrari.

In the video, the police officer asked what his company deals with, and he explained that it's websites, apps and games. When asked if he's an app developer, he shared that he was actually the middleman who pays someone else to do the work. The officer tried to understand by asking if he told people what kind of app he wanted and then got someone to build it. The driver confirmed this and explained that it is a business where he communicates between a client and a developer.

He went on to say that a client might pay him $10,000 (around R165,000 according to Wise currency converter) for a project, but he only pays his developer $500 (just over R8,000), making a $9,500 (around R157,000) profit. He told the officers that this is how he can afford a Ferrari.

A Cape Town driver was pulled over by police. Images: @chrisbpo

Source: TikTok

SA discusses the business model

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @chrisbpo's clip, stating:

@ADHDino wrote:

"BPO is similar to being a BEE Tenderpreneur. Your client pays you big bucks to fix a pot hole, but instead of you fixing the pot hole yourself, you outsource it to a contractor for dirt cheap and then you pocket the big bucks."

@Windza said:

"Find me a job am a qualified full-stack developer😭😭."

@NKULU 🤘🏾 commented:

"Welcome to SA, where a cop stops you just to admire your car 😅."

@Main Ou shared:

"They didn't pull you over to admire your car, they pulled you over cos' there's no number plates."

@Jonathan stated:

"Good interaction. No judgment, just curiosity and honest convo. 👌"

@lionelstrydom wrote:

"The cops also admired my brand new, very popular car in 1983. Literally stopped me every week to see the motor, guess my car? Price was 16K in 1983 😅👍"

@Chueu Marothi said:

"How is that fair? Paying the developer 500 dollars?"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

