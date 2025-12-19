South African popular DJ Karri recently surprised his friend with a new Mercedes for his birthday

The DJ and record producer met his friend at a car dealership, where he handed over the keys

Some fans loved the moment, while others questioned where DJ Karri gets the money from

DJ Karri surprised his friend with a new Mercedes. Image: djkarri

Source: Instagram

Popular musician DJ Karri topped social media when he gifted his friend a brand new Mercedes.

The DJ's friend could be seen in the video, completely taken aback by the moment before the look of surprise engulfed his face.

Onlookers also graced the scene, with some seen pouring what appeared to be the contents of champagne bottles onto the new car.

The friend, who appeared to be fond of opulence, if the Gucci sneakers he wore are anything to go by, shook the DJ's hand before proceeding to shake the hands of a few other people at the scene.

DJ Karri, who took to the internet to appreciate globally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee, proved himself to be one to appreciate those he admires.

The video of the vehicle handover was posted on X by a user with the handle @ReaScorpionBae.

Watch it below:

X users have mixed reactions

X users appreciated the moment, with many praising the friendship. Other users had deeper questions, such as how exactly the DJ could afford to buy a luxury car for someone else when he is merely a DJ.

But DJ Karri is no stranger to gifting others, having previously bought a plane ticket for the Biri Marung hitmaker.

One user, @cindy_maryline, kicked off the curiosity by questioning if the DJ had deep pockets. She wrote:

"Une mali uKarri neh? [he really does have money, doesn't he?]"

@ModiegiLakes was also curious. He wrote:

"Kanti mara labantu bayithathaphi imali engaka? [Where do these people actually get all this money?]"

@sndlazi focused on the friend's good fortune, typing:

"Some people are lucky!"

Another user, @pnmking, made it known:

"I am not a hater but DJ Karri is not having a great music career. He is not booked a lot and not known to be having another job. How is he affording all these clothes and other things? I always wonder."

@MthembuAvuye brought in a lighter note, joking:

"I need to choose friends wisely 😂."

@Lubhazah said:

"LOL Jozi moves different. A friend will be buying another friend a car just for vibes!"

@wmacgwenzi observed:

"Our grandfather's used to pour umqombothi [African alcoholic beverage] on new stuff as a way to celebrate and it was stigmatised as barbaric. Just saying."

Another user had a different take altogether on what the real scenario could, in fact, be. @MrClearSA commented with an imaginary quote from DJ Karri's friend, writing in quotation marks:

"'Take this money, pretend as if you are buying me a car. I don’t want to be in trouble.'"

Another user, @NormaMansoor, thought the gift might have been well-deserved, commenting:

"Imagine the true friendship he must have shown to DJ Karri!"

Fans questioned how DJ Karri could afford to buy someone else a luxury car. Image: djkarri

Source: Instagram

Tebogo G Mashego slams DJ Karri for humiliating him

Tebogo G Mashego criticised DJ Karri for filming him when he was down and out.

Briefly News previously reported that the Biri Marung hitmaker accused DJ Karri of using his situation when he was stranded in another country as content for social media and reality TV.

Source: Briefly News