DJ Karri Surprises His Friend With a New Mercedes, and Fans React: "Choose Your Friends Wisely"
- South African popular DJ Karri recently surprised his friend with a new Mercedes for his birthday
- The DJ and record producer met his friend at a car dealership, where he handed over the keys
- Some fans loved the moment, while others questioned where DJ Karri gets the money from
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Popular musician DJ Karri topped social media when he gifted his friend a brand new Mercedes.
The DJ's friend could be seen in the video, completely taken aback by the moment before the look of surprise engulfed his face.
Onlookers also graced the scene, with some seen pouring what appeared to be the contents of champagne bottles onto the new car.
The friend, who appeared to be fond of opulence, if the Gucci sneakers he wore are anything to go by, shook the DJ's hand before proceeding to shake the hands of a few other people at the scene.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
DJ Karri, who took to the internet to appreciate globally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee, proved himself to be one to appreciate those he admires.
The video of the vehicle handover was posted on X by a user with the handle @ReaScorpionBae.
Watch it below:
X users have mixed reactions
X users appreciated the moment, with many praising the friendship. Other users had deeper questions, such as how exactly the DJ could afford to buy a luxury car for someone else when he is merely a DJ.
But DJ Karri is no stranger to gifting others, having previously bought a plane ticket for the Biri Marung hitmaker.
One user, @cindy_maryline, kicked off the curiosity by questioning if the DJ had deep pockets. She wrote:
"Une mali uKarri neh? [he really does have money, doesn't he?]"
@ModiegiLakes was also curious. He wrote:
"Kanti mara labantu bayithathaphi imali engaka? [Where do these people actually get all this money?]"
@sndlazi focused on the friend's good fortune, typing:
"Some people are lucky!"
Another user, @pnmking, made it known:
"I am not a hater but DJ Karri is not having a great music career. He is not booked a lot and not known to be having another job. How is he affording all these clothes and other things? I always wonder."
@MthembuAvuye brought in a lighter note, joking:
"I need to choose friends wisely 😂."
@Lubhazah said:
"LOL Jozi moves different. A friend will be buying another friend a car just for vibes!"
@wmacgwenzi observed:
"Our grandfather's used to pour umqombothi [African alcoholic beverage] on new stuff as a way to celebrate and it was stigmatised as barbaric. Just saying."
Another user had a different take altogether on what the real scenario could, in fact, be. @MrClearSA commented with an imaginary quote from DJ Karri's friend, writing in quotation marks:
"'Take this money, pretend as if you are buying me a car. I don’t want to be in trouble.'"
Another user, @NormaMansoor, thought the gift might have been well-deserved, commenting:
"Imagine the true friendship he must have shown to DJ Karri!"
Tebogo G Mashego slams DJ Karri for humiliating him
Tebogo G Mashego criticised DJ Karri for filming him when he was down and out.
Briefly News previously reported that the Biri Marung hitmaker accused DJ Karri of using his situation when he was stranded in another country as content for social media and reality TV.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za