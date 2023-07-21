The Russian Federation has backpedalled on the agreement to safeguard Ukrainian grain exports

Hours after backing out of the Black Sea grain deal, the warring nation fired several missiles at Ukraine's grain infrastructure

The devastation of the attacks will ripple far beyond Eastern Europe and have dire consequences for food security in parts of Africa

ODESA - Hours after backing out of the acclaimed Black Sea deal, Russia began targeting Ukraine's grain exports through a series of missile attacks.

Russia targets Ukraine's essential grain exports after breaking an international agreement. Image: Pavlo Gonchar & Anton Petrus

Source: Getty Images

The deal between the two warring countries was brokered by the United Nations and guaranteed safe passage for Ukraine's exports across the Black Sea.

The attacks started on Tuesday, 18 July, and continued through to Wednesday, 19 July, where grain terminals and port infrastructure in Odesa.

Authorities have estimated that 60 000 tonnes of grain have been destroyed.

Vladimir Putin cites "political blackmail" after breaking grain agreement

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of the Black Sea grain deal as a tool for "political blackmail".

Putin said that his country would consider rejoining the agreement if all of Russia's terms about participating in the deal were met, BBC reported.

Russia attacks have injured 12 innocent people, including a nine-year-old boy, as blocks of flats were also damaged in the bombing.

Russia's aggression increases fear of food insecurity in some parts of Africa and the Middle East

The attacks may devastate poor regions in Africa and the Middle East, which depend on Ukraine's exported grain.

DW reported that Russia's attack on the grain infrastructure in Odessa may increase food insecurity and further combat the hunger crisis in the area.

