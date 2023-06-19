New fighting has been reported in Ukraine, 1 000km from their frontline, says a Russian-installed official

Though the claimed recapture of the Piatykhatky region has not been confirmed in Russia's daily updates, Ukraine is reporting a victory

The fighting was heard a day after the African peace talks with Russian and Ukraine's head of state were concluded with no positive outcomes

A report of new fighting is being heard in three areas of Ukraine's frontline, where it's alleged that Russia suffered some losses. Images: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto, Stock

Source: Getty Images

MOSCOW - Fierce fighting has been heard in ]three sections of the frontline in Ukraine, Russia reported on Sunday, 18 June.

In a TimesLIVE report, it is said that Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, whose forces came under Russia's artillery fire while fortifying themselves.

Russia's installed official, Vladimir Rogov, made a statement in a Telegram post:

"The enemy's 'wave-like' offensives yielded results despite enormous losses."

In an unverified occurrence, Piatykhatky was not mentioned in Russia's Department of Defence daily update but instead reported that it had repelled the Ukrainian attack in three areas of its frontline, saying Ukraine had failed to take the settlement in a different statement.

Ukraine enforces information blackout for security purposes

Ukraine has however stated despite the information blackout imposed, Russia suffered more losses in the recent assault.

DailyMaverick reported that a major Russian ammunition dump was destroyed by Ukraine in the Kherson region after an attempt to break Russia's supply lines.

British intelligence weighs on recent day's heavy fighting

The Zaporizhzhia, western Donetsk and Bakhmut regions are said to be the most focused on after being captured by the Russian militia last month, according to the British defence intelligence's Twitter:

"In all these areas, Ukraine continues to pursue offensive operations and had made small advances."

South Africans weigh in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict:

@Rudolph Maziya said:

"It is rather insensitive to seek peace because of how the war is affecting you as a third party."

@Penelope Sadlo shared her experience:

"Russia started this war, not Ukraine. My Polish family know what it was like to live under Russian rule. We pray for the Russian soldiers and their families who have been lied to."

@Alex Honeydealer said:

"I would reformulate: The longer the conflict, the more isolated EU is from the rest of the world. EU is only 9% of the world."

@D noted:

"Egypt was there too and is supplying weapons to Ukraine because they can."

@NEVILLE LAWRENCE speculated:

"The USA and NATO told Ukraine not to do peace treaties."

Reports of fierce fighting emerge after failed African peace efforts

The fresh battle between the war-torn nations happens a day after concluded peace talks in Kyiv with a disappointed African delegation.

Briefly News recently reported that a group of African leaders, with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the forefront, attempted a peace treaty between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin with no positive outcome.

Russia is accusing Ukraine and its Western supporters of being the aggressors and inciting the war before he deployed the Russian army to fight back in February 2022.

Source: Briefly News