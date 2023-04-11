One volcano eruption in Russia took social media by storm as people saw how serious the disaster looked

Twitter users were horrified after seeing footage of a volcano eruption which affected the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia

Social media was abuzz as people on Twitter reacted to seeing the dramatic footage of the volcano's impact

A recent volcano eruption in Russia made worldwide headlines. The explosion happened on April 11, 2023, and it caused potential danger.

A Russian volcano erupted and left a massive cloud of volcanic ash that travelled kilometres into the sky. Image: iStockphoto

Source: Getty Images

The Russian volcano that erupted is called Shiveluch. People watched in wonder as the rumbling volcano turned the air dark.

Russian volcano eruption goes Twitter viral

A mountain in Russia, Shiveluch, caused volcanic ash to spread across the Kamchatka Peninsula. News24 reports that the eruption could cause some risk to flights which would have detrimental effects. Watch a video of some of the eruption balloons in a post by Al Jazeera.

Twitter users mortified by volcano activity in Russia

The footage of the volcano eruption left netizens concerned. Other people were more interested in how the volcanic eruption would affect the Russia-Ukraine war.

@Abuzar_ii commented:

"Show me anything more spectacular than a volcano erupting."

@HeroCallMovie commented:

"I wonder what, if any, impact this will have on the war."

@MARIANOMODEE commented:

"Russia just taking yet another L."

@mburue446 commented:

"Prayers for people's safety, wonders of mother nature."

@McOriaro commented:

"What does this mean in the effort to defeat the West militarisation in Ukraine?"

