The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa is unfazed by the ICC's warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin

The organisation says Putin should come to South Africa in August for the Brics summit and government should withdraw from the ICC

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance wants assurance from President Cyril Ramaphosa that Putin will be arrested if he comes to Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says Russian President Vladimir Putin should visit South Africa freely when he attends the Brics Summit scheduled for August.

The Congress of Traditional Healers of South Africa wants government to withdraw from the "biased" ICC following Vladimir Putin's arrest warrant. Image: Gavriil Grigorov

Source: Getty Images

This is despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant of arrest for the Russian leader for the invasion of Ukraine.

The ICC wants Putin to stand trial for allegedly unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine to his country.

Contralesa wants South Africa to withdraw from the ICC

According to SABC News, Contralesa President Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena said the organisation stands against the ICC's warrant of arrest for Putin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He added that South Africa needs to withdraw from the ICC because it has a track record of being biased.

Mokoena stated that Contralesa was shocked to see the ICC gunning for Putin when the United States of America's former president had not been held accountable for the invasion of Iraq.

"America invaded Iraq some years back, and innocent people were killed. No warrant of arrest was issued against the American president," said Mokoena.

Democratic Alliance wants Vladimir Putin arrested if he sets foot in South Africa

On the other hand, the Democratic Alliance has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to commit to arresting Putin if he comes to South Africa.

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Darren Bergman, issued a statement saying that Putin should not be invited to the Brics Summit if the president cannot ensure that Putin will be handcuffed.

Bergman added that if the president insists on meeting with Putin, the event should not be held in South Africa.

"If President Ramaphosa insists on placing his friendship with a wanted war criminal over the well-being of his people, we call on him to ensure the meeting takes place on neutral ground and that peace and Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine be prioritised," wrote Bergman."

South Africans slam the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa

@Badhat6 said:

"Corrupt puppets of the criminal ANC. Getting fat on taxpayers' money. They do nothing to lift our people out of poverty, instead, they give the corrupt, incompetent ANC voting fodder.

@langa09261511 said:

"South Africa is a stogie state where everyone has an opinion on who must come and who should not come. Why would the EFF have an opinion on Putin's case? Contralesa has an opinion on Putin's case. ANC crooks also have an opinion, who is responsible for who must come or not?"

@DeBogosi said:

"They think we are all getting breadcrumbs from the government, they must just shut up and enjoy their selfish benefits."

Dmitry Medvedev warns ICC signatories that arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin is a declaration of war

Briefly News previously reported that the Russian government is standing behind its President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, had a stern warning for countries that wish to exercise the ICC's warrant.

In a Telegram video, Medvedev warned that any country wishing to follow through with the arrest warrant would be attacked, reports SowetanLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News