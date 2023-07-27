Moja Love has put out a warning against a new public scam

A fundraising scheme has been put up by criminals asking for donations to save the Sizokthola programme

The channel has flagged the Capitec account linked to the fraudster as a scam

Moja Love has issued a fundraising scam notice after digital posters asking for R2 million went viral.

Moja Love’s 'Sizokthola' is warning the public not to fall for the R2M scam circulating that claims to assist host Xolani Khumalo with legal fees. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Fake R2 million donation posters for Sizokthola go viral

Two similar posters asking for donations by the owner of a Capitec Bank account holder TC Simelane has been making the rounds.

In one poster, Simelane asks for a minimum of R100 donations to make R2 million to help Xolani Khumalo, the host of Moja Love's anti-drug show Sizokthola with his legal fees.

The channel's digital publication ZiMoja has denied Khumalo being in any legal battle. This is what he said:

"This scam is saying that Sizok'thola is asking for R100 donations. This is not true. This is a scam. That money is not going to us."

Here is the poster below:

Suspected drug dealer dies during the filming of Sizokthola episode

Another poster says the Vosloorus family of an alleged drug dealer Robert 'Kicks' Varie, will benefit from the donations.

Varie died in the vicinity of Sizokthola crew members and local patrollers, Amapanyaza, during a recording of a drug bust interrogation.

See the poster below:

Social media responds to Sizokthola scam alert

The channel put out an alert that fortunately made it to social media. This was the response:

@Bongie_cs made a plea:

"Ekabani le account? The bank must supply us with the image of the ID submitted qha!"

@Mvelomontanaa remarked:

"Donations start at R100, that's a real bag chaser."

@NtsuntsuMolete said:

"Donating to an individual's bank account when MojaLove is a business entity? Scam, vele."

@KhosaRebecca noted:

"Sizoktholamojalove@mail.com big RED FLAG"

@The_real_2melo made a call:

"@CapitecBankSA you guys need to investigate this account that’s defrauding people."

Xolani Khumalo exposes SA police on Sizokthola

In another Briefly News report, Xolani accused individuals of the South African Police Service of corruption.

He claimed that senior members of the force prevent lawful police officers from executing their duties by protecting marked criminals.

He has received the love of many South Africans for helping to irradicate drug lords around the country.

