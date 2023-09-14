One woman on the X app was roasted for claiming to look like American businesswoman Kim Kardashian

She had participated in a doppelganger challenge where netizens were encouraged to post pictures where they resemble celebrities

This unfortunate woman was dragged and given other idols she should compare herself with, like socialite Khanyi Mbau

A woman on X was dragged for claiming that she was Kim Kardashian's doppelganger on the X app. Images: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

A fun look-alike challenge got messy for one young woman after participating in a celebrity doppelganger challenge, and she was called out for looking like the past version of another celebrity.

Tweep claims to look like Kim Kardashian

X app (formerly known as Twitter) user @Pumla_Dineo responded to the challenge with pictures of her and Kim Kardashian's pictures.

At first glance, you would be convinced it was the former Mrs West when seeing her stature and facial features, but her nose piercing and tattoo on her neck give it away.

Compare their likeliness in the pictures posted below:

Here is another comparison post:

Tweeps review Kim Kardishian's "doppelganger" claims

The streets of X did not take her response kindly and insisted that she had it mixed up, some offering other celebrity look-alike suggestions:

@Mcloopz_ said:

"You’re gorgeous but you don’t look like Kim, mama."

@L33_02 comforted:

"Kim Kardashian doesn't even look like Kim Kardashian."

@kotozwane1 pointed out:

"Nah, more like Tommie from Love and Hip Hop."

@Owomthetho said:

ik@PontshoVisionm corrected:

"You posed like her you don't look like her, but you're beautiful though."

@black_motto had a flashback:

"It's giving Khanyi Mbau before Dr Moosa."

@AfroNeneBae suggested:

"Let's see your clean face and wig off, your make up is maybe why you don't like Kim."

@SandraDimakatso saw in triple:

"I'm seeing Kim Kardashian & Nadia Nakai.....shew."

Jabulani Macdonald points at Xamani Mbatha as his doppelganger

In a related story on Briefly News, social media and entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald participated in the challenge and announced The Black Door actor Zamani Mbatha as his look alike.

The fun interaction in comment sections concluded that being called Zamani's long-lost brother technically meant he had international actress Nomzamo Mbatha for a sister.

Source: Briefly News