Doja Cat will be going toe-to-toe with other international artists to win at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022

American rap artist Doja Cat has received the most nominations for the 2022 MTV music award ceremony

Doja Cat had an amazing music year with chart-topping hits such as Woman, Get Into It (Yuh) that have earned multiple nominations at the Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is getting the recognition she deserves from MTV. The musician currently holds the most nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards event in 2022.

Doja Cat is set to win big at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as she has already collected the most nominations out of all the artists. Image: Instagram/@dojacat

Source: Instagram

Doja Cat earned her spot thanks to hits from her album Planet Her. Doja Cat has already beat out the likes f Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and more to get the most nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Doja cat gets the most nominations for MTV Video Music Awards

According to TimesLive, Doja Cat surpassed Harry Styles and rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow with the most nominations after the MTV Video Music Awards revealed three surprise categories.

Doja gained the lead when she was nominated for two more categories, Song of the Summer for Vegas and Album of the Year with Planet Her.

These nominations were in addition to being selected for Best Choreography, Best Pop Video, Song of the Year and Best Video for Woman, Best Art Direction and Best Editing for Get Into It (Yuh).

Doja Cat is a definite favourite to win big at the MTV Awards as the winners will be voted for by the public. Doja always gets a lot of love from social media for her talent and personality, which has many rooting for her.

@hustlebaeee commented:

"Oh to be a fly on the wall at one of your video shoots is one of my highest most incredible of all time aspirations."

@francispee_05 commented:

"The best rapper the best singer the best artist.The most beautiful. I like you Doja "

@DojaHitSoStick commented:

"Let’s help @DojaCat snag some more moonmen… get your #VMA votes in for our girl at http://vote.mtv.com."

@lolabug67_ commented:

I love Woman by Doja Cat so much! It makes me feel truly empowered as a woman along with Dojas entire catalog. The visuals for the song were also impeccable!

"She has the face for it": Doja Cat shaves her head, says she doesn't like hair

Briefly News previously reported that Doja Cat surprised her followers when she decided to cut her hair live on her timeline. The rapper reportedly also admitted that she "never liked" her hair.

The star, who has a South African father, further shared that she was "obsessed" with her new look after she chopped off her natural hair.

The Grammy-winner, who is the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, told her 24.1 million Instagram followers that she has never liked having hair.

Source: Briefly News