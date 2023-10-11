Adam Savage is a well-known American industrial designer, special effects designer, and television personality. He is best known for his work on the popular television series MythBusters, which aired from 2003 to 2016. Due to Savage's prominence, most fans are curious about his love life. So, who is Adam Savage's wife?

Adam Savage and wife Julia Savage at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by C Flanigan

Adam Savage's wife, Julia Savage Ward, is an experienced and licensed therapist. However, she only rose to fame as Adam Savage's spouse. Although little is known about her career, she supports her husband and often accompanies him to public events. They were spotted together at the 2014 premiere of Blade Runner 2049 and the Creative Emmys Awards in 2016.

Julia Savage's profile and bio

Full name Julia Savage Ward Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Adam Savage Children Stepmom to Addison and Riley Famous as Adam Savage's wife

How old is Adam Savage's wife?

Julia was born in the United States of America, but details about her date of birth have not been published. However, she holds American citizenship.

Adam is a well-known American industrial designer, special effects designer, and television personality. Photo: @Savage (modified by author)

Is Adam Savage married?

Adam Savage and Julia Ward tied the knot on September 11, 2004. They did not disclose their dating history as they maintained their relationship private.

Who is Julia Savage's spouse?

Adam Savage is an industrial designer, special effects designer, and television personality. He is also known for his creative and inventive approach to problem-solving, often using his skills to build intricate and elaborate props and costumes. He has shared his projects and behind-the-scenes experiences with his fans through various social media platforms.

How old is Adam Savage?

Savage was born on July 15, 1967, in New York City, USA. He is 57 years old, and he grew up in Sleepy Hollow, New York. His father, Whitney Lee Savage, was an accomplished filmmaker and animator. His mother, Karen, is a psychotherapist.

He developed a passion for making and building things from a young age. He was interested in science, special effects, and model-making, which eventually led him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Is Adam Savage his real name?

His full birth name is Adam Whitney Savage. He adopted the last name Savage as a stage name when he began his career in the entertainment industry.

Adam Savage's children

Savage has twin sons named Addison and Riley Savage from a previous relationship. He occasionally shared stories and experiences involving his children, particularly in the context of his creative projects and endeavours. Savage and Julia have no children together.

Adam Savage and his twin sons Addison and Riley Savage. Photo: @Savage (modified by author)

Adam Savage's education

Adam attended Sleepy Hollow High School in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Later, he enrolled in the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (NYU) to study acting but did not complete his degree. He abandoned acting and moved on to graphic designing.

Adam Savage's divorce rumours

The couple enjoys a blissful marital life with no signs of divorce or separation. They live in their expansive home in San Francisco, California, USA.

Adam Savage's career

Savage has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry, particularly in special effects, prop making, and science communication. Here is an overview of his career.

Early career in special effects

Adam began his career working in the special effects industry. He worked on various film projects, including Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

Acting

His most significant and recognizable work has been on the television series MythBusters, where he and his co-host, Jamie Hyneman, tested various myths, urban legends, and scientific concepts.

MythBusters became a cultural phenomenon and played a significant role in popularizing science and scepticism. Additionally, Adam has appeared in a few movies and TV shows, often as himself or in minor roles. Some of these appearances include:

The Darwin Awards

The Expanse

Savage at Comic-Con International 2015 - Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 11, 2015, in San Diego, California. Photo by Joe Scarnici

Science communication

Beyond MythBusters, Adam has been involved in various science communication and educational initiatives. He is known for his enthusiasm for making the Maker Movement, advocating for hands-on learning and DIY projects.

Tested.com

After MythBusters, Savage co-founded the website Tested.com, which features content related to technology, science, pop culture, and making. He continues to create videos, tutorials, and articles for the site, sharing his passion for creating and exploring.

Maker Faire

Savage has been a regular presence at Maker Faires. He often participates in panels, workshops, and demonstrations at these events.

Books and lectures

Savage has authored books, including Every Tool's a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It, in which he shares insights into his creative process and experiences in the making world. He also gives talks and lectures on topics ranging from science and engineering to creativity and problem-solving.

TV Host Adam Savage at Comic-Con on July 20, 2013, in San Diego, California. Photo by Michael Kovac

What is Adam Savage's net worth?

Adam has an estimated net worth of $8 million. He derives his vast wealth from his illustrious design and television career.

Adam Savage's wife, Julia Savage, is a celebrity spouse who rose to fame due to her famous husband. Adam is a renowned special effects designer and fabricator. He became famous for co-hosting the Discovery channel series Mythbusters and Unchained Reaction.

