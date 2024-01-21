Jay Israel, popularly known as Jay Israel Senior, is a controversial South African pastor and self-proclaimed prophet. He gained attention through his charismatic preaching and prophecies, often shared on social media platforms. However, various controversies have surrounded him, including allegations of fraudulent activities and financial misconduct.

Prophet Jay Israel is one of pastor Alph Lukau's spiritual sons and is a senior pastor of Spirit Life Church, located in East London, South Africa.

Jay Israel's profile summary and bio

Full name Jay Israel Jacob Dube Stage name Jay Israel Gender Male Date of birth April 9, 1988 (age 35 years old) Place of birth Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Current residence South Africa Occupation Pastor and Author Church Spirit Life Church Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Masabata Dube Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $500,000

How old is Jay Israel?

Jay Israel, whose full name is Jay Israel Jacob Dube (35 years in 2024), was born in Zimbabwe on April 9, 1988. The Zimbabwean-born televangelist is also an author and motivational speaker currently residing in South Africa.

Who is Jay Israel's wife?

Jay recently married Masabata Dube after dating for a while. He has also been linked to several women in the past. In 2017, he was engaged to Benene Bee, but their relationship ended after three months due to accusations of infidelity.

After the breakup with Benene, Jay found new love in Khanya Mankayi. His personal life has been marked by romantic relationships and controversies, making him a notable figure in the country.

Jay Israel's religious journey

Israel is believed to have established his church in Zimbabwe, marking the beginning of his religious journey. In 2016, he established the Spirit Life Church in Pretoria, becoming one of South Africa's largest congregations. The church has branches in Ghana, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, among other African countries.

He is well known for performing controversial miracles such as unlocking electronic gadgets and prophesying people's ID numbers and miracle money. Jay also claims to have the ability to heal people and cast out demons.

What is Jay Israel's net worth?

According to reports, Jay has a net worth of $500,000. The Spirit Life Church pastor often flaunts his multi-million cars and lives in the affluent East London suburb of Beacon Bay.

Above is what we know about Jay Israel, a Zimbabwean-born pastor currently residing in South Africa. He gained attention through his charismatic preaching and prophecies, often shared on social media platforms.

