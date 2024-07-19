A proud woman went to her mother-in-law to share the exciting news of her buying her first ride

The elderly lady couldn't contain her excitement for her son's woman, jumping with happiness

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the makoti with congratulatory messages

A makoti celebrated her first vehicle with her hubby's mom. Images: @thandekaluxurioustouch

Source: TikTok

A mother-in-law was captured in a TikTok video showing excitement after her son's wife bought a new ride.

In the clip uploaded by @thandekaluxurioustouch, the lady went to her husband's mother to show off her first car. The mother-in-law was happy.

The elderly woman had so much energy that she jumped and danced in front of the new ride, visibly happy for her son's woman.

Makoti celebrates achievement with mother-in-law

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

TikTokkers happy for the woman

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages and loving her relationship with her mother-in-law.

@Juvilate commented:

"This is sweet Can we hear the original sound please."

@Nosipho -ndaba admired:

"Mmmm I’ll be this mamezala hope my makoti will let me love her in peace ❤️i love this for you."

@codie_12 felt envious:

"Can this blessing locate me ."

@Valentine ♥️♥️ adored:

"Nchooo, that’s so beautiful babe ."

@mmatokanomvula said:

"You are so blessed .. I can see true love she have for you. May the great Lord keep her for you. so that she can celebrate more to come."

@Ntosh loved:

"This is so cute she couldn't contain her excitement, u are so blessed babe, cherish that woman she loves you."

