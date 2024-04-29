One mother-in-law delivered a heartfelt speech, advising the bride to be clued up about her husband's finances

The wedding video took TikTok by storm and gained the elderly woman popularity on the platform

Her speech sparked admiration and appreciation from viewers, who commended the woman for her candid advice

A recording of a woman's speech created a buzz on TikTok. mage: Stock photo/Getty and @eugenemc17

So, picture this: wedding bells are ringing, the bride is beaming, and then bam! The mother-in-law grabbed the mic and dropped some serious truth bombs.

Mom's words of wisdom

With her no-nonsense approach, she bluntly told the bride that she needed to keep track of her man's money.

The elderly woman said the makoti must demand his payslip and bank cards. And you know what? Many people on TikTok agreed.

TikTok video gains traction

The video posted by @eugenemc17 spread faster than gossip at a family reunion. Her words hit home with seasoned pros and newbies in the game of relationships.

Watch the video below:

And oh boy, the comments section is lit! Viewers can't get enough of this mother-in-law's wisdom. It's like she's become everyone's honourary mom – dishing out advice and spreading love in equal measure.

See some comments below:

@babypelo2022 said:

"Yes, mommy wena o nale nnete. How can you have a husband but you don't know how much they get paid, and you don't know the pin number. "

@yt.millicentm posted:

"The only mother-in-law who makes sense. Mhlaba'jikelele."

@aluwanithekgo stated:

"For my mother-in-love to see this."

@Jowie222 wrote:

"Love love this! ♥️ Because I never understood that monna a nyakiwi payslip song. "

@tlotli463 commented:

"Motswadi wa goba le nnete. ❤️❤️❤️"

@ngapane posted:

"No wonder he married her, the bride and groom's mom have already teamed/ganged against him. The moment makoti stops giving her the 50% cut things will fall apart. Something is fishy here. "

@Mrs_Mo typed:

"Basadi bao bolela from experience ono ba kwa. "

@mrs_k added:

"Amen to that. "

