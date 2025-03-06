One young man showed off his new apartment, which he bought in the city of Johannesburg

The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, leaving people in awe of his living space

Comments poured in from Mzansi netizens as they flooded the post, praising the guy for his achievement

One young South African man flexed his latest achievement for the world to see and people were left in awe of his space.

A young South African man flexed his first apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg. Image: @giftbozekana1

Source: TikTok

Gent moves into first Sandton apartment

The guy who goes by the TikTok handle @giftbozekana1 showcased how he has officially moved into his first apartment in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg.

@giftbozekana1's exciting news instantly sparked reactions from the online community. Some of the wealthiest residences, workplaces, and retail establishments in South Africa may be found in Sandton, which is frequently referred to as the nation's business and financial center. Living in this energetic neighborhood is a major accomplishment for many people, especially young professionals.

While taking to his TikTok caption the young man simply said the following:

"God is good all the time."

@giftbozekana1 went on to unveil a glimpse of his new living space, which was empty with no modern finishes, it had large windows overlooking the city skyline. The man is yet to add his open-plan design that reflects his personal style.

The footage went viral on the internet, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Take a look at the young man's new home in the video below:

How much are apartments in Sandton, Jozi

Depending on the development and location, flats in Sandton, Johannesburg, can cost anywhere between R795,000 to R5,320,000 according to Property24.

Examples of Sandton Olea View Apartments prices range from R795,000 to R825,000 in Broadacres. Paulshof's Greenwich Village: R1,020,000–R1,070,000, Brooke Manor in Edenburg: R1,119,000 to R1,180,000. 170 Grosvenor: Bryanston, R685,000–R5,320,000

TikTok takes notice of accomplishment

Many people in South Africa were impressed by the man achieving such an incredible milestone as they showered him with congratulatory messages while expressing their thoughts saying:

Kodi Maku Levana said:

"Serious apartments. Congradulations bethunana."

Shay'ngathi awuboni added:

"Serious apartments for serious people who are doing serious courses."

Zilungile wrote:

"Someone said “Serious apartments” congratulations."

Zukie Mnyapa replied:

"From Serious Degree to Serious Apartment uThixo wabazali baka Gift hay mna ndedwa ndimhloniphile."

Hloniey Mkhari expressed:

"Kwaze kwa mnandi kwa serious courses sana. Congratulations."

Nuh wrote:

"Congratulations are in order, Bethunana."

Shining star commented:

"Let me go study! Congratulations."

