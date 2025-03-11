While at a Spar in Cape Town, a young woman spotted a flavour of Lay's that was previously discontinued

The woman shared her excitement in the TikTok video and told people on the app it had a slightly different taste than before

A few South African social media users shared the woman's excitement and posted their thoughts in the comment section

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman in Cape Town shared that a specific flavour of Lay's was back. Images: @tegan.marais / TikTok, Nadiia Borovenko / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Some snacks become beloved, only to be sadly discontinued, leaving people heartbroken. A young woman from Cape Town had her broken heart restored when she spotted that a packet of Lay's was back on the shelves.

Jiving for the chives

Tegan Marais took to her TikTok account to inform app users that while she was at Spar in Cape Gate, she thought her eyes were deceiving her when she saw a light green packet of Lay's stored at the end of one of the aisles.

She showed that the sour cream and onion-flavoured chips returned after it was discontinued a few years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I walked at full speed to the bottom of the aisle, and it is true: My favourite flavour is back. This is my childhood."

An excited Tegan also shared in the comment section:

"It has a slightly different taste, but I still like it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares woman's excitement

Hundreds of local members of the online community entered the post's comment section with joy about the returning flavour.

Other people on the app named other sweet treats they wished to see back on the shelves, such as the Tempo chocolate and an unnamed brand of round, white chocolate biscuits with sprinkles.

Mzansi social media users were just as pleased to see the flavour back on the market. Image: Oleksii Didok

Source: Getty Images

A happy yet confused @thaylia_dash wrote in the comments:

"I swear it was sour cream and chives, and Google is proving me wrong."

@taytayinthehousebaby had the same thought as the above TikTokker and said:

"This says sour cream and onion. The previous flavour used to be sour cream and chives, or am I wrong?"

@neko.miimii shared with app users:

"I was so mad when they discontinued this! I'm going to run right now!"

An enthusiastic @megl13 exclaimed to the online community:

"Now I also need the salt and vinegar flavour to come back!"

A saddened @wednesdaydayz said to Tegan:

"Girl, I was at Spar today looking for this packet of Lay's, my favourite flavour, and they didn't have it."

@d_matt27 added their review of the chips in the comment section, writing:

"It doesn't taste the same for me. I bought eight bags yesterday, and it lacked the intense sour cream flavour. I remember it being tastier or flavourful."

3 Other stories about Mzansi snacks

In another article, Briefly News reported about a South African woman rating local snacks with her American husband. The clip garnered mixed reactions.

reported about a South African woman rating local snacks with her American husband. The clip garnered mixed reactions. A woman from Pretoria shared a TikTok video plugging South Africans with affordable imported snack deals. People were floored by the price of a Toblerone.

Last year, a young woman who shopped at Makro showcased the variety of discounted snacks she bought from the store costing R530.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News