Tara Berwin, a content creator from the United Kingdom, shared that she moved from London to Cape Town

However, she was confused about the yoghurt sold in the country and shared her questions for locals and others to answer

While some online community members tried to provide clarity, others weren't pleased with the international tourist's presence in the country

A British woman had a few questions about the yoghurt sold in South Africa. Images: nensuria / Getty Images, @taraberwin / Instagram

When travelling to a foreign country, some things will inevitably seem baffling. This was the case for a woman from the United Kingdom who expressed her confusion over South Africa's yoghurt.

Dairy producing confusion

British content creator Tara Berwin uploaded a video on her TikTok account stating that since she moved from London to Cape Town, she was "struggling to navigate" the concept of the dairy product.

"What's with the yoghurt situation? Double cream and medium cream. I'm assuming that's full fat and half fat and not double fat and medium fat. Do you have low fat and no fat? Is that a thing here?"

Tara also wondered why our yoghurt was "gloopy" and if South Africa had Fage, an international dairy company founded in Greece with its headquarters in Luxembourg.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA questions UK woman's presence

While a few social media users tried to assist Tara by providing possible answers about her confusion over yoghurt, others were more concerned about her presence in the country.

For some time, many South Africans have expressed concern and annoyance over international travellers making Mzansi, specifically Cape Town, their home and negatively affecting the cost of living for locals.

While some app users were welcoming, many others weren't too keen about the British woman being in South Africa. Image: South_agency

@ngcali_zotshooo tried clarifying things for the young woman, writing:

"Double cream is the thick yoghurt, and medium is a bit lighter."

@anonymus2503 said to Tara:

"Double cream from Woolworths is the way to go. I hope you enjoy South Africa."

@isthatuson commented with a laugh:

"Well to cut a long story short: The difference in the yoghurts is their thickness or creaminess. I hope that helps."

Upon hearing Tara's confusion, @buddyone22_ wrote in the comments:

"Perhaps make your own? There are more pressing issues to divulge."

@siphomadyo1 asked the online community:

"Why is it so easy for people to just move here?"

Hoping to keep tourists at bay, @sevilembokazi added their thoughts in the comment section:

"We need bad publicity as a country again."

@bold_niga stated to the public:

"To people who say we shouldn't be asking why they are moving to South Africa, try moving to London and see if they will welcome you with open arms."

