Global site navigation

“What’s With the Yoghurt?”: UK Woman Living in Cape Town Confused Over Dairy Product
People

“What’s With the Yoghurt?”: UK Woman Living in Cape Town Confused Over Dairy Product

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • Tara Berwin, a content creator from the United Kingdom, shared that she moved from London to Cape Town
  • However, she was confused about the yoghurt sold in the country and shared her questions for locals and others to answer
  • While some online community members tried to provide clarity, others weren't pleased with the international tourist's presence in the country

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A British woman was confused about South Africa's yoghurt.
A British woman had a few questions about the yoghurt sold in South Africa. Images: nensuria / Getty Images, @taraberwin / Instagram
Source: UGC

When travelling to a foreign country, some things will inevitably seem baffling. This was the case for a woman from the United Kingdom who expressed her confusion over South Africa's yoghurt.

Dairy producing confusion

British content creator Tara Berwin uploaded a video on her TikTok account stating that since she moved from London to Cape Town, she was "struggling to navigate" the concept of the dairy product.

"What's with the yoghurt situation? Double cream and medium cream. I'm assuming that's full fat and half fat and not double fat and medium fat. Do you have low fat and no fat? Is that a thing here?"

Read also

"I want a job there": SA swoons over petrol attendant getting a peck on the lips

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tara also wondered why our yoghurt was "gloopy" and if South Africa had Fage, an international dairy company founded in Greece with its headquarters in Luxembourg.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA questions UK woman's presence

While a few social media users tried to assist Tara by providing possible answers about her confusion over yoghurt, others were more concerned about her presence in the country.

For some time, many South Africans have expressed concern and annoyance over international travellers making Mzansi, specifically Cape Town, their home and negatively affecting the cost of living for locals.

An annoyed man looking at his phone.
While some app users were welcoming, many others weren't too keen about the British woman being in South Africa. Image: South_agency
Source: Getty Images

@ngcali_zotshooo tried clarifying things for the young woman, writing:

"Double cream is the thick yoghurt, and medium is a bit lighter."

@anonymus2503 said to Tara:

"Double cream from Woolworths is the way to go. I hope you enjoy South Africa."

@isthatuson commented with a laugh:

"Well to cut a long story short: The difference in the yoghurts is their thickness or creaminess. I hope that helps."

Read also

"Law abiding citizens": Baboons following road rules in CPT, South Africans love their manners

Upon hearing Tara's confusion, @buddyone22_ wrote in the comments:

"Perhaps make your own? There are more pressing issues to divulge."

@siphomadyo1 asked the online community:

"Why is it so easy for people to just move here?"

Hoping to keep tourists at bay, @sevilembokazi added their thoughts in the comment section:

"We need bad publicity as a country again."

@bold_niga stated to the public:

"To people who say we shouldn't be asking why they are moving to South Africa, try moving to London and see if they will welcome you with open arms."

3 Other stories about Brits in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: