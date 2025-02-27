SAFA has named a former Kaizer Chiefs mentor as the new coach of the Bafana Bafana team that will face Egypt in the CHAN qualifiers

The CHAN Bafana Bafana team will face the Pharaohs in a two-legged tie with the first-leg scheduled for this Friday

Netizens shared their thoughts on SAFA opting to give the job to the former Amakhosi manager after recently being sacked from his job

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has named former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki the new manager of the CHAN Bafana Bafana ahead of the game against Egypt.

Ntseki has previously worked with the South African national team but will now manage the CHAN side for their qualification matches against the Pharaohs on Friday, February 28, 2025, and the return leg on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The South African football governing body announced the squad that will take part in the qualifiers over the weekend, with Orlando Pirates' Monnapule Saleng, amongst a host of others, making the list.

Ntseki named new CHAN Bafana Bafana coach

SAFA confirmed on their website that Ntseki will not be working alone as he will be assisted by South Africa's U20 coach Raymond Mdaka.

SAFA released an official statement on their website to confirm the appointment of Ntseki as the new coach of CHAN Bafana Bafana ahead of Egypt's clash.

"The team gathered in Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 26 2025, before traveling to the Free State with SAFA Technical Committee Chairman Jack Maluleke and SA U20 coach Raymond Mdaka," the statement says.

"Mdaka will support former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, who arrived at the camp this evening and will now take over as head coach of the team."

SAFA Technical Committee Chairman Jack Maluleke also explained why they decided to appoint Ntseki as the CHAN Bafana Bafana's new manager.

"At the recent NEC meeting, the SAFA technical committee recommended Coach Molefi Ntseki following his interview, appointing him to oversee the technical development at SAFA, with a focus on the academies and junior teams as manager," he explained.

"After receiving information that the South African senior national team coach had requested Helman Mkhalele’s removal from the team due to the priority of Bafana Bafana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin, we agreed to the change.

"As a result, SAFA realized that after the NEC had approved Molefi Ntseki’s appointment, we needed to find a replacement for Mkhalele.

"Ntseki is stepping in because he’s already part of the system, and we needed someone who could immediately address the situation, given its urgency."

Fans react after Ntseki was named CHAN Bafana new coach

Mxolisi Dhlamini reacted:

"This man has SAFA by the b@lls. Why not a coach Dan Malisela. He produces good youth players."

Edgar Legoale said:

"We going back to the losing season tjo you guys dont love this country @SAFA_net."

incontroZA implied:

"You rather have these guys run the team, than Hire a real coach like Benni?"

AphiweNdisani wrote:

"Wait What this guy again no way 🙆🏾‍♂️ we don’t want this guy again."

Bracken_132 shared:

"Corruption and jobs for friends in south africa is the reason south africa will never progress."

Mo Madibi commented:

"What exactly do they see in this man ? I mean Dan Dance is a much better option than this."

Vince Mabe Itsweng responded:

"Why him, where is Mkhelele? It seems like Helmen is comfortable in hiding behind Mdala Broos shadow. This should have been an opportunity for him to rise and shine."

