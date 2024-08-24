Amad Diallo started Manchester United's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion despite his tragic loss a day before

The winger dedicated his goal in the game to his late mother, but his strike was enough for the Red Devils to get something out of the game

Netizens and Manchester United fans expressed their support to the Ivorian international on social media

Manchester United star Amad Diallo made a tragic announcement on the eve of the Red Devils' clash against Brighton in the English Premier League.

The former Atalanta winger announced the passing of his brother's mum on Friday evening after his initial announcement was misconstrued, as fans thought it was his biological mother.

The Ivorian star shared a photo of the woman holding two young children in her arms, captioned 'Rest in peace, Mum, may Allah forgive you.'

Amad Diallo dedicates his goal to his late 'mother' during the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United FC at Amex Stadium on August 24, 2024. Photo: Eddie Keogh.

Amad dedicates his goal against Brighton to his 'mother'

Amad Diallo started Manchester United's game against Brighton despite his tragic loss a day before and repaid Erik Ten Hag's trust with a goal in the second half.

The Ivory Coast international dedicated his goal against Brighton to his late father's wife, reaching to the sky and pointing his finger.

Manchester United eventually lost the match, with Brazilian striker Joao Pedro scoring a late goal to give the home side the deserved 2-1 win at the Amex Stadium.

Reactions as Amad dedicates his goal to late 'mum'

ImranRafiq27 said:

"Amad Diallo goal, despite suffering great personal loss ahead of kickoff. Sometimes football is more than just football. First of many goals this season for Amad Diallo."

@UTDMegish wrote:

"He’s making her proud."

@Anthony_Aloye_O shared:

"Beautiful to see."

@UncleYakub reacted:

"Such a special moment for him."

@OfficialMrDude commented:

"What a moment for him and his family."

@TheJonaidKhan responded:

"Amad Diallo has announced the death of his mother on social media just now💔 Our thoughts and prayers are with you champ."

RozenbergTomer shared:

"A heartfelt gesture from Amad. It’s moments like these that remind us of the personal stories behind the headlines."

