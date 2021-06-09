- Justin and his elder brother Swanson are the shortest players ever to play in Harlem Globetrotters, a basketball team in New York, the United States

- While Justin is 4 feet and 6 inches tall, his elder brother is 4 feet and 5 inches tall; the duo were bullied while growing up but their mum boosted their self-confidence

- Today, they are celebrated stars who are inspiring people their size that no matter what others throw at them, they are destined for greatness

The two shortest players ever to play in Harlem Globetrotters, Justin and his brother Swanson, have disclosed that their mum had a major role to play in the success.

In a report by Humans of New York on Facebook, Justin revealed that he and his brother were bullied while growing up due to their sizes.

Justin's mum made him and his brother stars. Photo credit: Humans of New York

Source: Facebook

He said his mother raised them alone and whenever people bullied his family of three short people, mother inclusive, the latter would build their self-confidence.

In his words:

"People making fun of my family. All three of us are little people: my mother, my brother, and me. My mom raised us on her own. With no help. But she knew the struggle, and she would build us up every time we got bullied."

According to Justin, he had thought on different occasions to take his own life because of the way people treated him.

Justin and his brother were encouraged to play basketball

Justin said his mum encouraged him and his brother to play basketball. Ever since then, the duo have gone to achieve success.

He said:

"She encouraged us early to play basketball. First it was my older brother. Then it was me. There was this center in our neighborhood where a dude named Hammer ran a program. He’d make us read a book for thirty minutes—I hated that part, but then we’d play basketball."

Justin's motivation is to influence others like him

Justin's primary motivation now is to build confidence in kids his size. He said people have to ignore all the negativity.

In his words:

"You just gotta ignore the hate. And you’ve got to want it more."

Facebook users are inspired

Meagan Nowacki said:

"This is what the love of a parent can do. Your mom planted good seeds in your heart and you let them grow. Congratulations on all you both have achieved."

Kate O'Donnell commented:

"This makes me simultaneously so happy and so sad. I am so glad Justin is able to do what he loves, but so incredibly sad that people are so awful about the differences in others."

Lindsey Buler Ney wrote:

"Your mom sounds amazing and raised you right! I've seen you play with the Globetrotters and was so impressed with your skills!"

Amy Currie said:

"This guy’s mom is the real MVP. I would have rather protected him from the people who would stare and make fun - she made him into a role model for other people. Strong moms for the win!!"

