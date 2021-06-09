- A man named Israel Goodness Balogun is demonstrating the real meaning of humanity as he helps children who seem beyond hope

- So far, he has changed the lives of 16 streetkids, fed, clothed, and enrolled them in school so they have brighter futures

- Israel does not rest in his endeavours and said he is still very much interested in reaching out to as many underprivileged children as he is able

A kind man named Israel Goodnews Balogun has used his non-governmental organisation to reach out to street kids without hope.

In a message sent to Briefly News, he revealed that a total number of 16 children have been saved so far and sheltered.

The Nigerian man said he wants to do more for children.

Shelter, food and education for the kids

That is not all, the children have decent clothes, good food and an education to give them a life where they can compete better with their peers. Israel said his organisation’s aim is to make great leaders out of the kids in such a way that they can change their world.

Photos shared with Briefly News showed children who are clothed in school uniforms, wearing lively faces. Other snaps have the man bonding with the kids as he posed for pictures with them.

Another man who selflessly helped kids

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a journalist and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi, warmed hearts on social media after building a school for the less privileged kids in his neighbourhood.

According to Tope Fasua, who made the disclosure on Facebook, Adeniyi noticed that the children were not attending school so he decided to build one beside his house.

In his words:

"He noticed that there were so many children around living in the shanties around who do not attend school, so he put up a small shack on land nearby."

Nigerians on Facebook couldn't hide their joy as they flooded the comment section to commend Adeniyi for his selfless service to humanity.

