A property marketing company posted a video online giving people a glimpse of a R60 million home in Johannesburg

The luxurious house is located in Steyn City, an estate with a 300m lagoon, golf course, and hotel, among massive properties

Many members of the online community felt the house bore a resemblance to a shopping centre

A R60 million home in Johannesburg left South Africans stunned. Images: Ivan Pantic / Getty Images, @ournewhome.marketing / TikTok

A viral video oozed opulence as it showed a house costing a whopping R60 million. However, South African online users thought it looked less like a house and more like a shopping mall.

The home is located in Steyn City, an award-winning Johannesburg estate offering luxurious multi-million-rand homes for sale and to rent, a grand golf course, a boutique apartment hotel, and a 300m lagoon.

On 24 September, 2025, Our New Home, a property marketing company for real estate agents, uploaded a video showing a glimpse of the house on TikTok. Each area of the staged property had a different feel to it, with one section of the home's walls covered with portraits of former President Nelson Mandela.

R60 million house receives mixed reactions

Several local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts on the multi-million-rand house. Many people likened the property to a shopping centre and other types of buildings. Some commenters expressed concerns about the lack of creative warmth in the design.

Some people didn't think the house was worth all those millions. Image: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya

After looking at the home's interior and exterior, @sammypt22 stated under the post:

"This looks like an office building."

@prashanthsingh00, on the other hand, said:

"It looks like a modern-day shopping centre."

@kebramoss remarked with a chuckle:

"I thought this was a mall."

@llegacysworld told the online community members:

"The house is beautiful, but not worth R60 million. I think it also counts that it's a part of Steyn City, that's why."

A curious @mndeniwelcomemnis7 thought aloud:

"Why do you need all of these things in a house?"

Preumably showing sarcasm, @miss_koki3 wrote in the comments:

"I was going to buy it, but the problem is that I don't like the pool size, man. What a bummer, and I have the money, man."

@konstantino_kk added with a laugh:

"R60 million? I can get it built for less than R10 million, possibly even R6 million, but I don't like it at all."

Watch the TikTok video on Our New Home's account below:

