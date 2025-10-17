A viral TikTok video captured the excitement of a female driver as she experienced the GWM P500’s self-parking feature for the first time

The GWM P500 features advanced self-parking technology that allows the vehicle to park itself using sensors and cameras

Self-parking cars are setting the stage for a future where technology significantly enhances driving ease and safety; as more vehicles incorporate these features, the automotive industry is shifting toward more user-friendly experiences

People are impressed by the self-parking bakkie. Image: Tara Moore/Getty Images and m5commercial/TikTok.

Source: UGC

A viral TikTok video captures a female driver’s excitement as she experiences the self-parking feature of the GWM P500 for the first time. In the clip, the woman joyfully celebrates as the bakkie parks itself, marking a standout moment in the evolution of vehicle technology.

What is self-parking technology?

Self-parking technology, also known as park assist, uses a combination of sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms to help a vehicle park itself. The system detects available parking spaces and takes over the steering, accelerating, and braking to park the car in parallel or perpendicular spots.

Driver accessibility

Ultrasonic sensors around the car measure the distance to obstacles, while cameras provide a visual to ensure safe parking. The driver typically needs to control the gearshift and braking, but in more advanced systems, the car can do it all. This technology is designed to make parking easier, especially in tight or crowded spaces, and it is a growing feature in many modern vehicles, offering convenience and safety for drivers. The growing popularity of self-parking technology is obvious in the viral TikTok video of the GWM P500, where the driver experiences the system's ease of firsthand.

People are happy for woman experiencing self-parking for the first time. Image: Olga Pankova/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The self-parking feature shared by @m5commercial clearly left a strong impression on the driver, who reacts with awe. The excitement shows the growing interest in such advanced car technologies, as more people experience the convenience and safety these features offer.

Jaco wrote:

"People who cannot park are going to have a ball of a time 😜"



user71900650314396 said:

"😩😩 God, this is exactly what I want her prayer copy and paste, amen. I don't want problems in my life🥰🥰🥰"

MelB91 stated:

Wow 👌 congratulations 👏🎉 ma'am

Victoria Asnath Choeu comments:

"I love how happy you are."

Rodney wrote:

"How I wish debit order could pay itself too😔"

Mashoko Ngoepe said:

"A lot of cars do have PA, but we rarely use it. It isn’t something new."

Antonio_The Venda Prince stated:

"People, we must learn to celebrate with comparisons. For her, it's her first time having a car like this. Congratulations and enjoy, my sister 🥰so happy for you."

Leonp23🔹commented:

"Yhoo the comments about this being old tech, why are there so many sour people in this world 🤔 just let her be, you're not happy with your life, just scroll by😎😂😂"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News