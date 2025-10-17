A freestyler goes viral on TikTok by showing her impressive football skills while wearing a body control dress and heels

The video emphasises the growing visibility of women in sports, particularly in football, where female athletes are gaining more recognition

This viral moment celebrates both the freestyler’s skills and the broader movement of challenging traditional gender norms in sports

A TikTok video went viral after being posted on 17 September 2025 by an athlete.

Durban freestyler shows off her football tricks. Image: Photo and co/Getty Images and @kingportia22/TikTok.

The TikTok video features a freestyler who shows off her amazing football tricks while wearing a body control dress and heels. The video has caught attention for her ability to control the ball and perform impressive moves, all while looking stylish.

Women can do anything

Many people were amazed by her talent, with some comparing her skills to professional football players. The video sparked fun reactions, with followers praising her unique mix of grace, strength, and humour.

This video also shines a light on women in sports, especially in football, where more women are starting to be recognised for their talent. The freestyler’s ability to perform impressive tricks while wearing heels sends a strong message that women can excel in any field, no matter the expectations.

Breaking new ground for female athletes

Videos like this one, shared by @kingportia22, where women show both skill and style, are breaking old ideas about what women can do in sports. This change is not just empowering women in sports but also inspiring young girls to chase their dreams without limits.

Followers are impressed by freestylers football tricks in a body control dress and heels. Image: Xavier Lorenz /Getty Images.

This viral moment celebrates her football skills and is part of a bigger movement to challenge gender norms in sports. The video has become a symbol of confidence and strength, showing that women can break boundaries and succeed in any field.

The main man wrote:

"Yes, she is, she is a Banyana Banyana player."



Goat1 said:

" I imagine you playing with my heart like that 😭😭😭♥️♥️wouldn't mind."



Bois_Badula stated:

"My girlfriend says ke AI."

uMfoka Msomi👑 commented:

"They have nothing on you, Portia🙌🏽🔥"

@instant_Touch wrote:

"Kanti, what’s wrong with my legs 😏"



mfanakamenzi said:

"AI, it's just that I can't prove it."



proper swang's stated:

"1st of many generations. You're unique, darling, walk your path and keep shining on your journey. Don't entertain comparisons, it'll dust your talent."

Hope Zongo commented:

"Better than all Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs players 🥰🥰🥰"

Source: Briefly News