A TikTok video by @diybyndivhuwo is taking Mzansi by storm, showcasing the DIY queen's step-by-step guide on crafting chic wooden garden chairs

She makes it look so easy, claiming it needs just a few ‘basic tools’ to make these gorgeous chairs

Mzansi is inspired by the tutorial to make these stylish chairs their festive season project

In the vast landscape of social media trends, a recent TikTok video is turning heads and capturing the attention of DIY enthusiasts across Mzansi. Get your festive tools ready because this is a goodie!

This wooden garden set is the perfect festive season DIY project. Image: @diybyndivhuwo

DIY has become a popular trend, and social media DIY tutorial videos are often on the trending list.

Mzansi DIY queen drops garden chair tutorial

Posted by user @diybyndivhuwo, the video unveils the secrets behind creating stylish wooden garden chairs, and the response has been nothing short of spectacular.

The DIY queen takes viewers on a journey, breaking down the process of crafting elegant wooden garden chairs into simple, manageable steps. From selecting the right wood to the finishing touches, the tutorial is a comprehensive guide for anyone eager to add a touch of handmade charm to their outdoor spaces.

Take a look:

Tiktokkers are ready to give this a go

Mzansi people love this DIY project, and some are keen to give it a go. Others commented on how easy she made this look.

Read some comments:

Villagegal is ready:

“Hi! Ndivhuwo, may you please list the items for me, wanna try this ”

user1980370182594 shared:

“I think you need to open a business and employ women to do this. Great work ”

RustedFlypaper hyped:

“Nice! The finished products look expensive!”

ntombijiyane361 said:

“Ejooo, Ndivhuwo… where you've girl? I miss your tutorials, bathong❤️"

DIY mom who teaches peeps to make furniture from wood

Briefly News reported that an innovative mom residing in Johannesburg who uses social media to teach people basic DIY home maintenance skills and furniture-making has left netizens inspired.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini started her DIY journey in 2021 when moving to a new home. The supermom noticed how expensive furniture was and therefore decided to make her own.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the 30-year-old explained that she was passionate about teaching people to use their hands to make a difference around their homes.

