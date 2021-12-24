A young woman from Venda has shares her woodwork and DIY crafts skills with Mzansi through her educational tutorials

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo was inspired to take on woodwork as a hobby after she was in in need of furniture during a time she could not afford to buy it

Today woodwork and DIY crafts have become her passion, which she shares with others to teach and empower them on her online platforms including a YoutTube channel

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo is a woman who gets things done. The 29-year-old is both talented and passionate about DIY projects and crafts. She has a YouTube channel where she teaches people through detailed tutorials on how to make furniture and other wood work projects.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo is gifted when it comes to woodwork and DIY crafts. She has a YouTube channel called REMEDIAL DIY where she has woodwork tutorials. Image: Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo / Twitter

Ndivhuwo was born and in Venda, Limpopo but currently resides in Gauteng.

Speaking to Briefly News, she shared how her passion was sparked when she was in great need for good furniture but sadly couldn’t afford it.

“My inspiration of making furniture and working with wood started because I had no money to buy furniture. Little by little I started making furniture pieces and my whole house is now beautifully decorated with the work of my hands. I started a platform on YouTube called REMEDIAL DIY, where I teach people how to make their own furniture pieces and DIY crafts.”

Ndivhuwo says her greatest desire is for South Africa to normalise and value the craftsmanship people do with their hands.

“In Venda we say Mishumo ya zwanda or in Zulu umsebenzi wezandla zethu (the work of our hands). Woodworking is an amazing craft that needs to be highly appreciated and through my platforms I want to teach people a different skill that they can enjoy as a hobby or even take further and start their own businesses.”

The young woman has not turned her craftwork as a business but is rather passion driven to teach people woodworking so they can make their own and share a skill that can change people’s lives.

She shared that in her upbringing, woodwork was looked down upon in her community.

“I want to change that narrative. Woodwork specialised craft that needs to be appreciated and I want young people of Mzansi to be exposed to this work too."

Her amazing work was also shared by on Twitter.

Check out more of her work on her YouTube channel:

