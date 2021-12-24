Shauwn Mkhize has been on a mission to build at least 20 houses for people in need to help combat the homelessness crisis in the country

The reality star's halfway mark of her goal was extra special as it was on the 20th anniversary of her being in the construction business

MaMkhize partnered up with a few organisations to make the key hand over the event it needed to be and shared snaps of the day on her social media

Shauwn Mkhize is really flexing her humanitarian bone after her latest community project.

The media personality just celebrated 20 years in the construction business and commemorated the milestone by handing over the keys to the 10th house in her housing project.

Shauwn Mkhize celebrated 20 years in construction by gifting a 10th family with a house. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize has been giving back to the community one house at a time. ZAlebs reports that the celeb recently gave away the keys to house number 10 on her list of 20. Shauwn partnered up with Ukhozi FM and SABC 1 show Expressions to make it all happen.

The programme not only aims to house those in need but Shauwn also strives to rehabilitate inmates. Mkhize took to Instagram to share snaps of herself in KwaMashu giving the Gcaba family their new home.

The comment section blew up with followers commending Shauwn for doing such amazing things for South African communities.

@thenkiwecomedy wrote:

"More blessings to you. May God protect your giving heart and may his blessings be your portion forever. Kwandwe Khabazela❤️"

@djhappygalsa said:

"This is beyond beautiful my darling ❤️"

@shaunstylist commented:

"I’m so proud of you! God continue to bless you and it’s lovely seeing you this HAPPY."

