Socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has taken to Instagram to spread the Christmas cheer

MaMkhize posted a video in which she gives her followers a glimpse into her Christmas holiday preparations

Followers flooded her mentions to react to the opulent scenes, making sure to delight in the extravagance

A truly festive-inspired Shauwn Mkhize recently took to the socials to invite her followers into her opulent abode, which by all accounts, is anything but humble.

The businesswoman football club owner is known for her extravagant lifestyle that boasts all the hallmarks of a fairytale existence, and her house captures this in intricate detail.

Shauwn Mkhize has given Mzansi a taste of Christmas in her grand home. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

The vocal socialite, who never shies away from the opportunity to bombard her followers with text-heavy posts or videos in which she talks for minutes on end, did not disappoint as she posted a clip in which she discusses looking forward to the festivities.

The post read:

"My favourite time of the year is no doubt Christmas. Growing up my parents always tried to make Christmas special for us and it’s a tradition I’m carrying on.

"I’m almost ready to host my family for a white Christmas KwaMamkhize. It’s been a busy year, it’s now time to let down our hair, relax and spend time with loved ones. Wishing everyone a happy and safe festive season."

The video displays the elaborate winding staircase of Mkhize's sprawling house, which descends onto a sparkling marble floor surface at its base. The entire expanse of the room is completed with white decorations and trees

Reactions to breath-taking opulence

Celebrity followers and ordinary Saffas reacted to the clip which was viewed close to 190 000 times at the time of publication. Briefly News took to the comments section and brings readers all the striking comments to the post below.

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"It’s a wrap, darling."

@thee_brownsugar_26 said:

"Don't lie you still chasing money ka Dezemba, sisi."

@ziyandankonye added:

"Now it's beginning to look like Christmas, more lyk it."

@greatlifetrading offered:

"Akiri wena you."

@nomvelo_given_zuma mentioned:

"MaMkhize ngincela ubuyise ishow bandla. I really miss the kwaMaMkhize show you used to always make my Thursday."

Source: Briefly.co.za