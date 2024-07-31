Fire responder from South Africa flew to Alberta, Canada, to assist them in fighting fires across the province

The fire crew members not only brought assistance but filled the airport with joy as they sang and danced at the arrival terminal

Alberta’s forest fires broke out a week ago, with Jasper National Park estimated to have sustained 118 square kilometres of damage

200 SA Fire Fighters sing, dance and bring positivity and joy as they arrive in Canada to assist with the country's devastating fires. Image: @smalltownbrta

CANADA— 200 jubilant South African firemen and women touched down in Edmonton, Canada, on Tuesday, 30 July. They were there to bring much-needed assistance to fight the fires that have torn through Jasper and Jasper National Park.

As per Global News, Jeannine Schmid cried as she recorded a three-minute video of the enthusiastic singing, clapping, and dancing as the crews filed through the international arrivals area towards customs.

Reactions from Canadians at the airport and on Reddit

“Look at all of them,” Jeannine Schmid cried as she recorded a three-minute long video of energetic singing, clapping and dancing, as she held back her tears. “They’re here to help us,” another woman nearby said. “They just keep coming.” “We love you,” another woman said and cheered.

@wsbullmkt (Reddit):

Definitely from 🇿🇦. Love to see it

@dwelzy123 (Reddit):

Coming to our aid AGAIN! Seems like every year. Stay safe.

@Cuntasaurus_vex (Reddit):

Lots of people were crying. It was so overwhelming.

Working on Fire is a job creation programme

The firefighters were part of a Working on Fire (WOF) Kishugu Joint Venture, a government-funded job creation programme that recruits people from marginalised communities and develops their skills in fire awareness, education, and control of wildfires.

“Between 2015 and 2023, Working on Fire has been on five deployments to Canada, based on this MOU. These five deployments include the historic deployment of 860 firefighters and management in 2023, which was one of the largest deployments of international firefighters to Canada,” said Linton Rensburg when speaking to IOL.

The Prime Minister of Canada has extended his vote of thanks

Prime Minister Trudeau mentioned South Africa as he took to X to thank countries worldwide for helping.

