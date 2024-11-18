Who is Jamie Hartwright? Get to know Judge Judy’s daughter

Judge Judy is an American attorney, court-show arbitrator and TV personality. She is best known for starring in the top Nielsen-rated court show, Judge Judy, for 25 years. Due to the judge’s celebrity status, details about her personal life, especially her family, are subject to public scrutiny. How much do you know about her daughter, Jamie Hartwright?

Judge Judy during the 2017 Forbes Women’s Summit (L). The attorney and her family at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

The celebrity daughter treads differently in a world where fame often equates to success. Despite being born into a family where the limelight is the norm, she prioritises a private lifestyle. As such, scanty information exists about her personal and professional life. Nonetheless, an in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about Jamie’s persona.

Jamie Hartwright’s profile summary

Full name Jamie Hartwright Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 1966 Age 58 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’7” (170 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kenny Barber Children Casey Barber Parents Judith Susan Sheindlin (Judge Judy) and Ronald Levy Siblings 4 Famous for Being Judge Judy’s daughter

Who is Judge Judy’s daughter, Jamie Hartwright?

Unlike most celebrity kids who forge into their parent’s careers, make public appearances or attend red-carpet events, Jamie has managed to stay firmly out of the glare.

With the mystery of her life, many are intrigued and curious about her. Below are some lesser-known facts about Judge Judy’s daughter, Jamie Hartwright.

Media personality Judge Judy during a 2014 episode of the Judge Judy show. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Born into prominence

Jamie Hartwright (58 as of 2024) was born on 2 February 1966, two years after her parents exchanged nuptials.

Her father, Ronald Levy, worked as a prosecutor in juvenile court, while her mom, Judge Judy, is a former Manhattan family court judge. In 2015, she earned her place in the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving TV arbitrator in court-themes programming history.

Parental divorce and its impact

Ronald Levy and Judge Judy’s marriage hit the rocks in 1976 after being together for 12 years. She married American jurist, attorney and author Jerry Sheindlin two years later. In 1990, Judge Judy’s father’s death took a toll on their union, and they divorced.

However, the duo remarried a year later and have enjoyed marital bliss ever since. During a January 2024 interview with E! News, she cracked the code on the secret to a successful marriage, saying:

Do not spend 24 hours with your partner. That is deadly. I still like looking at my husband when he enters a room.

Judge Judy Sheindlin during the 2014 Heroes Of Hollywood Luncheon at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Jamie Hartwright’s blended family

The celebrity child has one biological brother (Adam Levy) and three step-siblings (Gregory, Jonathan, and Nicole Sheindlin). Jamie Hartwright’s siblings all have successful careers.

Nicole and Greg are lawyers, while Jonathan is a retinal surgeon. Adam is a former Putnam County district attorney and now a co-star in Tribunal Justice.

Growing up in affluence

Jamie and her siblings were well educated due to their parent’s significant wealth. As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Judge Judy is worth $440 million. At the height of her syndicated show, she was making $47 million annually.

Her salary in 2005 was about $15 million per year. In 2019, she received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for her work on the Judge Judy show. Judge Judy won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2022 for her courtroom program Judy Justice.

A happy marriage

According to the New York Post, Jamie Hartwright’s husband (Kenny Barber) is a Massachusetts police officer. Together, they have a son, Casey Barber born in 1988.

Television reality courtroom star Judge Judy Sheindlin with her family as she receives the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. Photo: Frazer Harrison

During Casey’s first wedding on 11 September 2013, Judge Judy revealed fascinating details about him while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

I remember the day Casey was born; he was the most spectacular baby I had ever seen. There is something about a first grandchild.

Like his uncle, aunt, and several cousins, Jamie Hartwright’s son is a lawyer and an alumnus of Ave Maria School of Law.

FAQs

Jamie Hartwright’s familial connections consistently spark interest in her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her family:

How old is Judge Judy?

The television producer (82 as of 2024) was born on 21 October 1942 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York, USA. Her parents, Ethel and Murray, were Russian-Jewish and German-Jewish.

She attended James Madison High School before proceeding to American University. Judge Judy earned her Juris Doctor degree from New York Law School in 1965.

Who are Judge Judy’s biological children?

Jamie Hartwright and Adam Levy are Judge Judy’s biological kids. Her step-children, Greg, Jonathan and Nicole, were born from her husband’s previous marriage, Suzanne Rosenthal.

Who is Jamie Hartwright’s father?

Hartwright’s dad is Ronald Levy. Her mother and he divorced when she was 10 and her little brother, Adam, was 8.

Judge Judy and her husband, Judge Jerry Sheindlin, at The Longacre Theater in 2012. Photo: Bruce Glikas

What happened during Jamie Hartwright’s wedding?

Judge Judy reportedly officiated her daughter’s marriage to Kenny Barber. However, Jamie prefers to keep details about her marital life under wraps.

What does Jamie Hartwright do for a living?

In her step-sister Nicole Sheindlin’s 2010 profile in Westchester Magazine, Jamie Hartwright was described as a stay-at-home mother.

Jamie Hartwright intentionally chose a life beyond the public gaze despite her mother’s prominence. The 58-year-old constantly avoids the paparazzi and media frenzy, so most details about her life remain a mystery.

