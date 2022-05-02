The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema address supporters at a Worker's Day event in Mpumalanga on Sunday

The Red Berets leader urged supporters not to hate foreign nationals because doing so is a form of self-hate

Some South Africans were in agreement with Malema, while others felt he wants to unite Africa so that he can become president of the continent

MIDDLEBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, held a Worker's Day event in Middleburg in the Mpumalanga province and addressed the attacks of foreign nationals.

Malema stated that the attacks on black immigrants are the result of self-hate by black people in South Africa. He went on to say that individuals should not be fighting because borders were created by people.

The Red Berets leader urged supporters who gathered at the May Day rally to love one another and that he was unbothered by the threats that people won't vote for him because of his stance, reports SABC News.

“Stop the hate of black people, love each other, before you love each other, love yourself. Hey, you can take your vote if you hate me for loving black people," said Malema.

Malema also urged EFF supporters gathered at the rally to protect the African continent while protecting each other.

"Comrades let us protect our continent. Let us protect each other. When you see a Zimbabwean, see yourself. When you see a Nigerian, see yourself," said Malema.

Malema added that Africa is not a content but a country because we are all one. He also expressed the desire to have Africa under one currency and one president in future.

South Africans weigh in on Julius Malema's Worker's day address on foreign nationals

@funimary said:

"We are starting far let's address the tribalism amongst ourselves."

@C_Massala said:

"Imagine hating someone who is calling for the unity of Africans and loving the one calling for division?What kind of mentality is that? Malema."

@Sokhela43327868 said:

"The great pan Africanist."

@SharkRayza said:

"Now it makes sense. This one thinks he will be an African president."

@MahashaLodwick said:

"Can you just tell your brothers and sisters to go home, we tolerated most of them and now is just too much? Stop lying to people telling them that you will become the president."

