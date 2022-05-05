The EFF has appointed its own investigators to look into the death of young mother Hillary Gardee due to a lack of faith in the police

The Red Berets leader, Julius Malema, says the death of Hillary Gardee has affected the party and they want to find her killers

On social media, South Africans are calling the EFF out for doing the same thing as Operation Dudula members

MBOMBELA - The Economic Freedom Fighters have made the decision to deploy their own investigators to the people responsible for the murder of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, as the party says it has little confidence in the police.

The young woman was the daughter of the party's former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, who is also a well-known struggle veteran who once went into exile.

The EFF made this declaration during a media briefing on Wednesday, 4 May outside the Gardee home. Members of the EFF, including EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema, headed to the home in Mbombela, Mpumalanga to pay their respects.

Malema stated that the party wants to teach the Gardee's killers a lesson because this time around "they took the wrong one". The Red Berets leader went on to say that Gardee's murderers provoked a dark side of the EFF, reports TimesLIVE.

"Anyone who touches our children touches us. They don’t want to see the ugly side of the EFF. They invited the ugly side and we will show them,” said Malema.

Malema added that the investigators will be working hard to find Gardee's killers, no matter how long it takes. He further stated that there is no telling what they will do to the perpetrators when they find them because the young woman's death has deeply impacted the EFF.

“There are all manner of emotions that are going through my body now and I must not be the first one to catch them,” added Malema.

According to IOL, Gardee's body was discovered in a field outside Mbombela on Tuesday, 3 May. She was born in 1994 in Lagos, Nigeria. The ambitious young woman ran her own business while she was studying IT at the University of South Africa.

She has been described as a kind and generous person who was dedicated to her three-year-old adopted daughter.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's hunt to find Hillary Gardee's killers

Some South Africans are uneasy with the EFF's plan to find Gardee's murderers themselves. Many have pointed out that the EFF is contradicting what they've been preaching about Operation Dudula members taking the law into their own hands.

Here are some comments:

@ltunyiswa said:

"Vigilantism from a person who is against it when things happen to other families."

@NteboDj said:

"So, Julius Malema only gets touched/concerned when the problem hits home or closer neh..... Meaning everyone can go through trouble except for them."

@HlathiZak said:

"So all of this Ground Forces stuff will be done 'WITHOUT' the 'SEARCH WARRANT?' I thought EFF was against going around doing raids without any proof."

@TshembaniB said:

"Aiy, Malema needs to step aside, he continuously contradicts himself. He was saying Dudula should let authorities work, now he want to do it himself kahle kahle what's going on?"

Police Minister Bheki Cele activates 72 hour plan to catch Hillary Gardee’s murderers

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the family of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, who was found murdered on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela, and activated a 72-hour plan to find her killers.

She was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary General Godrich Gardee and went missing on Friday. Gardee’s adopted three-year-old daughter was with her at the time of her disappearance and was later found alone.

Cele said it is not his job to cry over her death but bring the perpetrators to book. The police minister said that the family wants answers about her death.

