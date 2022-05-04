Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the Gardee family and revealed his plan to catch Hillary's killers

Cele said that the family wants answers about her death and he will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book

Hillary's three-year-old adopted daughter is at home and being comforted; however, she does not understand the situation

MPUMALANGA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the family of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee, who was found murdered on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela, and activated a 72-hour plan to find her killers. She was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters Secretary General Godrich Gardee and went missing on Friday.

Gardee’s adopted three-year-old daughter was with her at the time of her disappearance and was later found alone.

Cele said it is not his job to cry over her death but bring the perpetrators to book. The police minister said that the family wants answers about her death.

According to a family spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, the little girl told the family, "Mommy is fighting," which raised suspicions about her being abducted. Tambo told SABC News that the child is at home and being comforted but she doesn't comprehend that her mom is gone forever.

While an influx of heartfelt tributes and messages of condolences poured in, the African National Congress also offered sympathetic words. The ruling party called on anyone with information to assist with arresting Gardee’s killers.

According to Eyewitness News, ANC acting spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota also urged police to act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators of the “barbaric act”. The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, is expected to visit the family today.

Social media reacts to Cele’s 72-hour plan

Many South Africans have questioned why police do not have the same energy for other murders:

@vieren20_666 said:

"The people must find them first to make sure the correct information is extracted, then the SAP can play Bheki with them.”

Portia Bavuyise Ngcamango wrote:

“If all crimes were given this much attention, we wouldn't be here today.”

Mzwandile Pikoli posted:

“Eish, some people are heartless indeed. The poor child died like that. May her soul rest in peace. They deserve a harsh sentence, those skelms.”

Putco Peace commented:

“This must not be done only for those who have the money, it must be done for any citizens. I don’t think that only the death of a high profile is more important than that of ordinary people.”

Nasie Olifant added:

“Why now, because we heard girls or women murdered daily? We needed them to act in so many cases, but they failed, hence my question is simple, why now?”

