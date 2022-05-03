Hillary Gardee was described as an enthusiastic, kind and loving person by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters following her passing

Spokesperson for the political party, Sinawo Tambo, said that it appears Gardee was abducted and murdered

The EFF said the three-year-old child who was with Gardee at the time of her disappearance was her adopted daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - Hillary Gardee, who was found dead after being reported missing on Friday 29 April, was described as an enthusiastic, kind and loving person by the Economic Freedom Fighters. She was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee and her family is reeling in shock.

Describing the incident as “heartbreaking”, the EFF said her loss has left immeasurable devastation. Gardee’s body was discovered around 60 kilomtres or more from where she disappeared.

The EFF said the death of Hillary Gardee is heartbreaking. Gardee was found dead outside Nelspruit after going missing on 29 April. Image: @HillaryGardee/Twitter & Getty

Source: UGC

While her death is still unclear, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that it appears Gardee was abducted and murdered. He told TimesLIVE that the family thanks all those who offered assistance and support.

According to a statement issued by the EFF, Gardee’s father is grappling with the paining of losing his child in an inhumane manner. The EFF also identified the three-year-old child who was with Gardee at the time of her disappearance as her adopted daughter. According to the statement, she cared for the little girl as if she was her own and said it was inspiring to see from a woman her age.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The political party is in mourning over her death and will ensure her memory is eternal and reminded South Africans to fight against the war on women. Gardee, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, had a passion for information technology and studied while running her own business.

South Africans mourn Hillary Gardee

Social media users are deeply disturbed by Gardee's death and sympathised with her loved ones:

@inkingayodwa said:

“This is so painful. May her soul rest in peace. May her family be comforted during this difficult time. As South Africans we will one day overcome this and have peace in our land.”

@TheDynamicOne3 wrote:

“Ag man this is devastating news, no parent deserves to bury their child. May God give Godrich Gardee and his family strength during this trying time. May her soul rest in peace.”

@JT_Lebza posted:

“The loss of a child should never be experienced by a parent. Day in and day out, we read and discuss GBV, but it seems as if no strides have been made. One woman is gone today, another tomorrow. When will this end? The Creator be with the Gardee family.”

@NdimUVuyo stated:

“She was very very young. She still had a lot to offer to the world. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Her death was senseless, unwarranted and absolutely unnecessary. Sincerest condolences to you commissar Godrich Gardee and your family.”

@lesibadj added:

“Unfortunately, this is the state we are in. This is the trend we are seeing every day. Women are abducted, raped, and murdered. May her soul rest in peace.”

Former EFF Secretary General’s daughter Hillary Gardee, 28, who disappeared found dead outside Nelspruit

Briefly News reported on the discovery of Hillary Gardee's body earlier. The body of the 28-year-old, who hd been missing since Friday 29 April, was found outside Nelspruit on 3 May.

She was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Goodrich Gardee and an R100k reward had been offered for information about her disappearance. Search teams in Mpumalanga had been combing the area to find Gardee.

At the time of her disappearance, she was shopping at a plaza in Mbombela with a three-year-old, according to SABC News. The little girl was later found.

Source: Briefly News