The African National Congress will only allow vaccinated delegates to attend the elective conference in the Eastern Cape

The party says it is implementing this policy to ensure that there is a minimal spread of the coronavirus

South Africans are not impressed with the party's decision and some people feel that the move is unfair

EAST LONDON - The African National Congress in Eastern Cape says in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus, unvaccinated delegates will not be allowed to attend the 9th elective conference in East London this weekend.

The conference will be attended by at least 1 500 ANC members and they will decide who will lead the ANC in the province.

Loyiso Magqashela, the ANC provincial spokesperson says the party the rule not to allow unvaccinated individuals will be in place at all party gatherings and they want to ensure that the conference will be without incident.

The current provincial head Oscar Mabuyane will be up against Babalo Madikizela and the Deputy Speaker of the provincial Legislature Mlibo Qoboshiyane who are both vying for the chairperson position, reports SABC News.

Madikizela has been serving the ANC in the province under the leadership of Mabuyane as the party's Treasurer and also serves as the MEC of Public Works in the Eastern Cape, reports the City Press.

It has been reported that Mabuyane is being backed by the OR Tambo and Chris Hani region, while Madikizela is being backed by the Nelson Mandela Bay region and his hometown region of Alfred Nzo.

South Africans unhappy with ANC vaccination policy

On social media, South Africans have expressed how they find the requirement to be vaccinated at the ANC elective conference to be unfair. Some people believe that such a requirement is a tactic to skew voting. Here are some comments below:

@Travispaliyath1 said:

"So that means ...Most of the ANC is not vaccinated as well.."

@Matshidiso10000 said:

"Utter nonsense nje!!"

@BrownTanker said:

"This covid thing is the new apartheid, they never limited any voter during elections. It will be better if I bring my family doctor to the gathering. Just imagine, "fully vaccinated". Hulle vat 'n vet kans."

@Sdira_ said:

"LOL Dimbanyika and his faction will do anything to win."

@aka_magolide said:

"Ramaphosa trying to use his WMC tactics to make sure his favourite (Mabuyane) has the numbers. We saw what they did during the past two weeks, taking all their people to vaccination stations and having them vaccinated. We are going to reject this nonsense."

@MrInk_SA said:

"Please there's always special treatment for politicians."

