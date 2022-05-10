Eastern Cape African National Congress chairperson Oscar Mabuyane praised President Cyril Ramaphosa

The chairperson was addressing members of the party and said Ramaphosa should be granted another term to renew the ANC

Mabuyane added that the leadership of ANC in the providence would ensure Ramaphosa is re-elected

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

EAST LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa received praise and a positive boost from Eastern Cape African National Congress chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

The newly elected chairperson was addressing members of the party in East London on Monday and said Ramaphosa should make himself available for a second term at the party’s national elective conference in December.

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane backs President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term. Image: Masi Losi & Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Mabuyane said Ramaphosa should be granted five more years to renew the governing party. He told delegates that Ramaphosa was the type of president that the country needs and that the leadership of ANC in the providence would ensure he is re-elected.

TimesLIVE reported that a lot is riding on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to lead the ruling party for another term.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mabuyane, however, said that Eastern Cape delegates in the past have been used as “voting fodder” and called for it to come to an end, Eyewitness News reported. He added that their support must not be taken for granted.

Criticisms for Mabuyane’s comment

South Africans seemingly do not want President Cyril Ramaphosa to rule the country for another term:

@ThembaDonald7 said:

“Yes, correct ANC president, not national President.”

@skkfred commented:

“The electorates must make sure that ANC and its corrupt leaders don't come back winners in the 2024 general elections, these useless so-called leaders must just remain useless to their useless party and not affect our country with their uselessness any longer.”

@K_TheMan40 wrote:

“South Africans will make sure ANC doesn’t steal elections again.”

@ImmaculateRams added:

“This is a show sign that such elected candidates are not real leaders, they are just politicians who are hungry for power and not to serve willingly so.”

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC chairperson in the Eastern Cape, Mabuyane's slate also victorious

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Oscar Mabuyane has come out victorious at the African National Congress Elective Conference in East London and was re-elected as the provincial chairperson on Monday, 9 May.

ANC members broke out in songs of jubilation following the announcement that Mabuyane obtained the majority votes of 812, beating contender Babalo Madikizela who managed to get 662 votes in total.

The conference, which began on Friday, 6 May, wasn't without controversy as there had been speculation that some processes were being manipulated by both sides.

Source: Briefly News